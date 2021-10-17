Membership : Access or Sign Up
Staunton sent off as Carnacon denied 23rd county title in-a-row by Knockmore

Knockmore ended Carnacon’s incredible run of dominance in today’s Mayo senior ladies football final.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 8:20 PM
9 minutes ago 678 Views 0 Comments
Carnacon's Cora Staunton.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KNOCKMORE DENIED CARNACON their 23rd Mayo senior ladies football title in-a-row with a convincing 1-16 to 0-7 victory at James Stephens Park in Ballina. 

Mayo legend and current AFLW star Cora Staunton was sin-binned in the first-half and given her marching orders on a second yellow card late in the game. 

A young Knockmore side were led by captain Shauna Howley, who scored 0-9, with the goal arriving from the boot of Lara Sweeney.

In the Offaly senior ladies football final yesterday, Tullamore ended Naomh Chiarain’s six-year reign as champions.

In what was the third final meeting between the teams, Mattie McCormack’s side defeated the West Offaly amalgamation to claim the club’s first senior ladies football title. 

Second-half goals from Grainne Egan and Sarah Kehoe proved decisive for the Blues in the 2-6 to 0-11 win.  

