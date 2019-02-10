Paul Casey and Phil Mickleson set for Sunday showdown at Pebble Beach

PAUL CASEY FIRED six birdies in a five-under par 65 to open up a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson ahead of the final day at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Casey played at Spyglass Hill, one of three courses in use over the first three rounds, and after a birdie and bogey on the front nine he birdied five holes coming in.

Having started the round in a four-way tie for the lead, his 67 moved him to 15-under par and a three-shot lead over Mickelson, who shot a two-under par 70 at Pebble Beach to finish on 12-under.

Casey, coming off a runner-up finish in the Singapore Open in January, said that performance at Sentosa Golf Club had energized him.

“The juices were going. Because of that I’m playing better,” said Casey.

Mickelson said the sometimes-heavy showers made the going tough at times.

“I actually thought it was a successful round.”

“It was difficult out there, especially around the turn there. It was very difficult but I was able to come back when it cleared up.

“I’ve got a good chance going into tomorrow,” added Mickelson, who will be playing in the final group on Sunday for the second time in his last three starts.

Americans Scott Piercy and Lucas Glover share third place on 11-under par.

Graeme McDowell is eight shots off the lead after a two-under par 70 on Saturday.

