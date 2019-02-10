This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paul Casey and Phil Mickleson set for Sunday showdown at Pebble Beach

Casey leads by three heading into the final day in California.

By AFP Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 10:34 AM
24 minutes ago 203 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4486484
Casey: leads by three.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Casey: leads by three.
Casey: leads by three.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PAUL CASEY FIRED six birdies in a five-under par 65 to open up a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson ahead of the final day at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Casey played at Spyglass Hill, one of three courses in use over the first three rounds, and after a birdie and bogey on the front nine he birdied five holes coming in.

Having started the round in a four-way tie for the lead, his 67 moved him to 15-under par and a three-shot lead over Mickelson, who shot a two-under par 70 at Pebble Beach to finish on 12-under.

Casey, coming off a runner-up finish in the Singapore Open in January, said that performance at Sentosa Golf Club had energized him.

“The juices were going. Because of that I’m playing better,” said Casey.

Mickelson said the sometimes-heavy showers made the going tough at times.

“I actually thought it was a successful round.”

“It was difficult out there, especially around the turn there. It was very difficult but I was able to come back when it cleared up.

“I’ve got a good chance going into tomorrow,” added Mickelson, who will be playing in the final group on Sunday for the second time in his last three starts.

Americans Scott Piercy and Lucas Glover share third place on 11-under par.

Graeme McDowell is eight shots off the lead after a two-under par 70 on Saturday.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    Wales equal their best-ever winning run but fail to secure bonus point in Rome
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    Gareth Bale hits 100th Real Madrid goal in impressive derby win
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie