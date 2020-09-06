Castlehaven grab Cork football semi-final place as Doon qualify for Limerick hurling last four

CASTLEHAVEN BAGGED THE only semi-final spot on offer in the Cork Premier SFC after today’s group stages as they edged out the champions of the last two years, Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s, on scoring difference in that race.

The 2012 and 2013 champions Castlehaven finished with +32 scoring difference after their third successive win today, sweeping past Ilen Rovers by 4-19 to 2-4. Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s won their respective games today against Douglas and Clonakilty to stay unbeaten and top their groups but will now face quarter-final ties.

Nemo Rangers will meet Ballincollig, who saw off Carrigaline today by three points, while St Finbarr’s will take on Newcestown. They won the West Cork derby and knocked out the 2016 champions Carbery Rangers with their three-point triumph.

Valley Rovers will take on Duhallow, last year’s finalists, in the remaining quarter-final tie.

Cork Premier SFC Results

St Finbarr’s 1-17 Clonakilty 1-13

Ballincollig 2-8 Carrigaline 0-11

Castlehaven 4-19 Ilen Rovers 2-4

Newcestown 2-12 Carbery Rangers 2-9

Valley Rovers 0-12 Bishopstown 1-8

Nemo Rangers 1-15 Douglas 1-10

In Limerick the semi-final line-up for the senior hurling championship was completed as Doon saw off South Liberties today by 3-20 to 2-12 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Their reward is a clash with Kimallock next Saturday night with Patrickswell taking on Na Piarsaigh in the other semi-final.

Despite losing Darragh O’Donovan to injury and with fellow Limerick All-Ireland winner Richie English a long-term absentee, Doon triumphed by 11 points in a game where they trailed by seven in the early stages having faced the wind.

Darragh Stapleton, Pat Ryan and Micheal Ryan all netted for the winners who were in front 1-7 to 1-6 at the interval. David O’Neill and Brian Ryan raised the green flags for a South Liberties team that had cut the gap to 3-15 to 2-12 nearing the finish before Doon rattled over five late points to pull clear.

