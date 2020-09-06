This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Castlehaven grab Cork football semi-final place as Doon qualify for Limerick hurling last four

It was the last day of group games in the Cork Premier SFC while Doon will now meet Kilmallock in the Limerick hurling semi-final.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 5:16 PM
49 minutes ago 1,545 Views No Comments
Mark Collins was part of Castlehaven's success today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mark Collins was part of Castlehaven's success today.
Mark Collins was part of Castlehaven's success today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CASTLEHAVEN BAGGED THE only semi-final spot on offer in the Cork Premier SFC after today’s group stages as they edged out the champions of the last two years, Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s, on scoring difference in that race.

The 2012 and 2013 champions Castlehaven finished with +32 scoring difference after their third successive win today, sweeping past Ilen Rovers by 4-19 to 2-4. Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s won their respective games today against Douglas and Clonakilty to stay unbeaten and top their groups but will now face quarter-final ties.

Nemo Rangers will meet Ballincollig, who saw off Carrigaline today by three points, while St Finbarr’s will take on Newcestown. They won the West Cork derby and knocked out the 2016 champions Carbery Rangers with their three-point triumph.

Valley Rovers will take on Duhallow, last year’s finalists, in the remaining quarter-final tie.

Cork Premier SFC Results

  • St Finbarr’s 1-17 Clonakilty 1-13
  • Ballincollig 2-8 Carrigaline 0-11
  • Castlehaven 4-19 Ilen Rovers 2-4
  • Newcestown 2-12 Carbery Rangers 2-9
  • Valley Rovers 0-12 Bishopstown 1-8
  • Nemo Rangers 1-15 Douglas 1-10

In Limerick the semi-final line-up for the senior hurling championship was completed  as Doon saw off South Liberties today by 3-20 to 2-12 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Their reward is a clash with Kimallock next Saturday night with Patrickswell taking on Na Piarsaigh in the other semi-final.

Despite losing Darragh O’Donovan to injury and with fellow Limerick All-Ireland winner Richie English a long-term absentee, Doon triumphed by 11 points in a game where they trailed by seven in the early stages having faced the wind.

Darragh Stapleton, Pat Ryan and Micheal Ryan all netted for the winners who were in front 1-7 to 1-6 at the interval. David O’Neill and Brian Ryan raised the green flags for a South Liberties team that had cut the gap to 3-15 to 2-12 nearing the finish before Doon rattled over five late points to pull clear.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

