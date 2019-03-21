Tyrone defender McCarron announces his retirement from inter-county game

TYRONE FOOTBALLER CATHAL McCarron has brought his inter-county senior career to a close.

Cathal McCarron leaving Croke Park injured after the Super 8s game against Roscommon last year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

McCarron’s 2018 championship involvement with Tyrone drew to a close when he dislocated his knee last July in a Super 8s game against Roscommon and he did not feature for the remainder of their run to the All-Ireland final against Dublin.

He cited his injury as a factor in his decision to retire along with travel requirements as the 32-year-old now plays his club football with Athy in Kildare after transferring last year from Dromore in Tyrone. A three-time All-Star nominee, McCarron won three Tyrone county senior football medals with his native club in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I feel the time is right for me now,” stated McCarron in a statement released this morning.

“With the injury and the travelling, it has been getting harder and harder. I wanted to take this time to thank all the GAA community that supported me through the tough times and the good times.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I have some unbelievable memories that I will never forget. It’s time now to sit in the stand again and watch Tyrone win another All-Ireland and more importantly spending more time with the family and enjoy some club football.”

