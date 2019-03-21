This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyrone defender McCarron announces his retirement from inter-county game

McCarron had suffered a season-ending knee injury last July in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 9:06 AM
18 minutes ago 816 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4553263

TYRONE FOOTBALLER CATHAL McCarron has brought his inter-county senior career to a close.

Cathal McCarron leaves the field injured Cathal McCarron leaving Croke Park injured after the Super 8s game against Roscommon last year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

McCarron’s 2018 championship involvement with Tyrone drew to a close when he dislocated his knee last July in a Super 8s game against Roscommon and he did not feature for the remainder of their run to the All-Ireland final against Dublin.

He cited his injury as a factor in his decision to retire along with travel requirements as the 32-year-old now plays his club football with Athy in Kildare after transferring last year from Dromore in Tyrone. A three-time All-Star nominee, McCarron won three Tyrone county senior football medals with his native club in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

CathalMcCarron

“It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I feel the time is right for me now,” stated McCarron in a statement released this morning.

“With the injury and the travelling, it has been getting harder and harder. I wanted to take this time to thank all the GAA community that supported me through the tough times and the good times.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I have some unbelievable memories that I will never forget. It’s time now to sit in the stand again and watch Tyrone win another All-Ireland and more importantly spending more time with the family and enjoy some club football.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    IRELAND
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis
    Fancy being the next governor of the Central Bank? New appointment rules have been approved
    Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie