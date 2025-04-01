Settlement agreed in Celtic Boys Club historical abuse cases

LAWYERS SAY AROUND 20 legal claims of historical sexual abuse at Celtic Boys Club in Scotland have been settled for a seven-figure sum after victims’ “voices were heard”.

Thompsons Solicitors is acting for around 30 former Celtic Boys Club players and said about 70% of the cases have been settled by Celtic Plc.

The firm expects further settlements in the coming weeks.

The case relates to abuse at the youth club, which was not formally affiliated with Scottish giants Celtic Football Club, by two convicted paedophiles.

Advertisement

Laura Connor, partner at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “Our clients trusted us to fight for them on these difficult cases and ensure their voices were heard.

“This litigation has been made far more complex and lengthy by the defender, while our clients have acted with resolute dignity throughout.

“At long last they have achieved success and can take this compensation as confirmation that Celtic Boys Club was indeed inextricably linked to Celtic Football Club.”

A judge previously gave the go-ahead for the group legal action at Scotland’s highest civil court, the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Lawyers acting for Celtic Plc had argued in court that the action should not be allowed to proceed, arguing the boys club was an entirely separate entity, but judge Paul Arthurson ruled the case could go ahead.

Celtic FC have been contacted for comment and have previously said they are “appalled by any form of historic abuse”.

A report in 2021 said Scottish football clubs should make an “unreserved” public apology to those who suffered historical child sex abuse.

The Scottish Football Association commissioned a review in 2016 following an “unprecedented” number of allegations of sexual abuse, related mainly to the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

©AFP