Celtic leave it late, more woe for Rangers leaves Martin under fire
CELTIC EARNED A late 3-2 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.
Elsewhere, Rangers’ difficult start under Russell Martin continued, as they drew 1-1 with Falkirk.
Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
Aberdeen 4 (Karlsson 22-pen, 63, Aouchiche 30, Gyamfi 33) Dundee 0
Celtic 3 (Iheanacho 28-pen, Nygren 69, Maeda 90+2) Motherwell 2 (Stamatelopoulos 40, 56-pen)
Falkirk 1 (Cartwright 73) Rangers 1 (Miovski 41)
