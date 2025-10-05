Advertisement
Celtic's Benjamin Nygren celebrates scoring his team's second goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Celtic leave it late, more woe for Rangers leaves Martin under fire

The Bhoys ended Motherwell’s 14-match unbeaten run.
5.15pm, 5 Oct 2025

CELTIC EARNED A late 3-2 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Elsewhere, Rangers’ difficult start under Russell Martin continued, as they drew 1-1 with Falkirk.

Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Aberdeen 4 (Karlsson 22-pen, 63, Aouchiche 30, Gyamfi 33) Dundee 0

Celtic 3 (Iheanacho 28-pen, Nygren 69, Maeda 90+2) Motherwell 2 (Stamatelopoulos 40, 56-pen)

Falkirk 1 (Cartwright 73) Rangers 1 (Miovski 41)

