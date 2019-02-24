Edouard double maintains Celtic's lead atop Scottish Premiership

CELTIC REMAIN EIGHT points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a convincing 4-1 win over Motherwell at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers side are closing in on a treble-treble having already landed the Scottish League Cup earlier this season against Aberdeen.

Rangers temporarily narrowed the gap to five points this afternoon with their 5-0 win away to Hamilton, but Celtic were unfazed by the manner of their rivals’ victory.

Scott Sinclair opened the scoring on 31 minutes, before Odsonne Edouard got his first of the game just six minutes later.

The visitors pulled one back through Gboly Ariyibi which some of those on in the Celtic ranks took exception too. The hosts were expecting Motherwell to return the ball which was put out of play after a Ryan Christie injury.

Edouard scored his second of the afternoon with a sumptuous free-kick on 88 minutes before Oliver Burke scored their final goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Edouard scores his second and Celtic's third goal of the afternoon. Source: Andrew Milligan

Celtic’s win brings to an end Motherwell’s six game winning streak and restores their commanding lead at the top of the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty were among five different scorers for Rangers win at Hamilton this afternoon.

“I thought we were excellent,” Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told the club’s media after the game.

“We were hungry and came with a purpose to make the game comfortable as quick as we can. We came out of the blocks really quickly and showed really good quality in the final third.

“Definitely a good performance today.”

