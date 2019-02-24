This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Edouard double maintains Celtic's lead atop Scottish Premiership

Meanwhile, Rangers were 5-0 winners away to Hamilton.

By Cian Roche Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,350 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4510962
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC REMAIN EIGHT points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a convincing 4-1 win over Motherwell at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers side are closing in on a treble-treble having already landed the Scottish League Cup earlier this season against Aberdeen.

Rangers temporarily narrowed the gap to five points this afternoon with their 5-0 win away to Hamilton, but Celtic were unfazed by the manner of their rivals’ victory.

Scott Sinclair opened the scoring on 31 minutes, before Odsonne Edouard got his first of the game just six minutes later.

The visitors pulled one back through Gboly Ariyibi which some of those on in the Celtic ranks took exception too. The hosts were expecting Motherwell to return the ball which was put out of play after a Ryan Christie injury.

Edouard scored his second of the afternoon with a sumptuous free-kick on 88 minutes before Oliver Burke scored their final goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Celtic v Motherwell - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Edouard scores his second and Celtic's third goal of the afternoon. Source: Andrew Milligan

Celtic’s win brings to an end Motherwell’s six game winning streak and restores their commanding lead at the top of the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty were among five different scorers for Rangers win at Hamilton this afternoon.

“I thought we were excellent,” Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told the club’s media after the game.

“We were hungry and came with a purpose to make the game comfortable as quick as we can. We came out of the blocks really quickly and showed really good quality in the final third.

“Definitely a good performance today.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Shades of 2007 World Cup, says Shane Horgan as Ireland continue to struggle
    Shades of 2007 World Cup, says Shane Horgan as Ireland continue to struggle
    'We didn't get too many launching points': Schmidt laments set-piece and errors in Rome
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    FOOTBALL
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    IRELAND
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie