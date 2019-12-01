Celtic and Rangers level once again at top after big wins

Scott Brown leads his team in a victory celebration in front of the Celtic fans.

CELTIC AND RANGERS continued their shootout at the top of the Scottish Premiership thrashing Ross County and Hearts respectively on Sunday.

Just one goal separates the Glasgow giants as Celtic won 4-1 in the Highlands for a 10th straight victory, then Rangers responded with a 5-0 hammering of managerless Hearts at Ibrox.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie took his tally for the season to 15 with a first half brace either side of Ross Stewart’s leveller for County.

Tom Rogic then made it 3-1 as his deflected effort found the bottom corner 23 minutes from time.

Mikey Johnston rounded off the scoring just seconds after coming off the bench with a brilliant individual run and finish to keep Celtic top.

Alfredo Morelos was again the man to get Rangers up and running as the Colombian opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s men with his 25th of the season.

Ryan Kent made the game safe before half-time and Hearts gave their hosts another helping hand when Christophe Berra’s own goal made it 3-0.

Greg Stewart then came off the bench to score twice on the rebound and close the gap at the top to the finest of margins ahead of Celtic and Rangers’ meeting in the League Cup final next weekend.

