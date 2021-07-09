Membership : Access or Sign Up
Celtic snap up Ireland midfielder Toland

The 19-year-old had been a free agent following her recent departure from Manchester City.

By Paul Dollery Friday 9 Jul 2021, 5:52 PM
Image: Celtic FC

CELTIC HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Republic of Ireland international Tyler Toland ahead of the 2021-22 Scottish Women’s Premier League season.

Toland had been a free agent after Manchester City confirmed her departure recently following the expiration of her contract.

The 19-year-old midfielder already has experience of plying her trade in Scotland, having made a loan switch last October to Glasgow City, with whom she won a league title.

“When I spoke to Fran [Alonso, Celtic manager] I knew it was a perfect fit for me,” Toland said this afternoon of her move to Celtic, who finished second to Glasgow City last season.

“The way he plays his football, his training and philosophy are definitely right for me, and Celtic is obviously a massive club and you can’t turn that opportunity down.

“I do think it’ll help me knowing what the teams in the league are like, how they play and having seen the full run of the league. I obviously saw Celtic last season as well and I was very impressed with them so I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Toland made her senior international debut at 16 but has been omitted from the Ireland squad since November 2019 due to a dispute with manager Vera Pauw.

