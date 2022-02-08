Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday night lights for Connacht-Leinster before Aviva return leg as fixture details confirmed

Leinster and Connacht’s second leg at the Aviva will kick off at 5:30pm on Good Friday.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 3:09 PM
Garry Ringrose attempts to tackle Mack Hansen.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT WILL HOST Leinster at the Sportsground on a Friday night for the first leg of the provinces’ Champions Cup last-16 tie, with the return leg scheduled for Lansdowne Road on the evening of Good Friday.

Connacht’s home fixture in Galway on Friday 8 April will kick off at 8pm, while the 15 April Aviva Stadium second leg will kick off at the earlier hour of 5:30pm.

Ulster’s first leg away to Toulouse has been moved to ‘Le Stadium’, the 33,000-capacity all-purpose ground in the French city, and will kick off at 3:15pm on Saturday 9 April. Ulster will then host the champions under the lights in Belfast with an 8pm kick-off at Kingspan Stadium the following Saturday.

Munster, meanwhile, will face 2020 champions Exeter in Sandy Park immediately following Ulster’s away leg in Toulouse (5:30pm kick-off). The southern province’s home leg will take place at 3pm the following Saturday.

None of the provinces’ ties will feature on free-to-air television, instead being shown exclusively live on BT Sport.

Sale Sharks’ first leg versus fellow English Premiership side Bristol Bears (Saturday 9 April, 1pm) will be broadcast live on Virgin Media in Ireland and on Channel 4 in the UK, as will the following week’s second leg between Harlequins and Montpellier (Saturday 16 April, 12:30pm).

Champions Cup last-16 (all fixtures on BT Sport):

First leg

Friday 8 April

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground (8pm)

Saturday 9 April

Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears, AJ Bell Stadium (1pm, Channel 4/Virgin Media)

Union Bordeaux-Bègles v Stade Rochelais, venue TBC (1pm)

Stade Toulousain v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (3.15pm)

Exeter Chiefs v Munster Rugby, Sandy Park (5.30pm)

Stade Francais Paris v Racing 92, Stade Jean Bouin (5.30pm)

Sunday 10 April

Montpellier Hérault Rugby v Harlequins, GGL Stadium (1pm)

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers, Stade Marcel-Michelin (3.15pm)

Second leg

Friday 15 April

Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Aviva Stadium (5.30pm)

Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Ashton Gate (8pm)

Saturday 16 April

Harlequins v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Twickenham Stoop (12.30pm, Channel 4/Virgin Media)

Munster Rugby v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park (3pm)

Stade Rochelais v Union Bordeaux-Bégles, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3pm)

Leicester Tigers v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Welford Road (5.30pm)

Ulster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Kingspan Stadium (8pm)

Sunday 17 April

Racing 92 v Stade Francais Paris, Paris La Défense Arena (16.30)

Gavan Casey
