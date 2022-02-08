Friday night lights for Connacht-Leinster before Aviva return leg as fixture details confirmed

CONNACHT WILL HOST Leinster at the Sportsground on a Friday night for the first leg of the provinces’ Champions Cup last-16 tie, with the return leg scheduled for Lansdowne Road on the evening of Good Friday.
Connacht’s home fixture in Galway on Friday 8 April will kick off at 8pm, while the 15 April Aviva Stadium second leg will kick off at the earlier hour of 5:30pm.
Ulster’s first leg away to Toulouse has been moved to ‘Le Stadium’, the 33,000-capacity all-purpose ground in the French city, and will kick off at 3:15pm on Saturday 9 April. Ulster will then host the champions under the lights in Belfast with an 8pm kick-off at Kingspan Stadium the following Saturday.
Munster, meanwhile, will face 2020 champions Exeter in Sandy Park immediately following Ulster’s away leg in Toulouse (5:30pm kick-off). The southern province’s home leg will take place at 3pm the following Saturday.
None of the provinces’ ties will feature on free-to-air television, instead being shown exclusively live on BT Sport.
Sale Sharks’ first leg versus fellow English Premiership side Bristol Bears (Saturday 9 April, 1pm) will be broadcast live on Virgin Media in Ireland and on Channel 4 in the UK, as will the following week’s second leg between Harlequins and Montpellier (Saturday 16 April, 12:30pm).
Champions Cup last-16 (all fixtures on BT Sport):
First leg
Friday 8 April
Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground (8pm)
Saturday 9 April
Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears, AJ Bell Stadium (1pm, Channel 4/Virgin Media)
Union Bordeaux-Bègles v Stade Rochelais, venue TBC (1pm)
Stade Toulousain v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (3.15pm)
Exeter Chiefs v Munster Rugby, Sandy Park (5.30pm)
Stade Francais Paris v Racing 92, Stade Jean Bouin (5.30pm)
Sunday 10 April
Montpellier Hérault Rugby v Harlequins, GGL Stadium (1pm)
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers, Stade Marcel-Michelin (3.15pm)
Second leg
Friday 15 April
Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Aviva Stadium (5.30pm)
Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Ashton Gate (8pm)
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Saturday 16 April
Harlequins v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Twickenham Stoop (12.30pm, Channel 4/Virgin Media)
Munster Rugby v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park (3pm)
Stade Rochelais v Union Bordeaux-Bégles, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3pm)
Leicester Tigers v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Welford Road (5.30pm)
Ulster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Kingspan Stadium (8pm)
Sunday 17 April
Racing 92 v Stade Francais Paris, Paris La Défense Arena (16.30)
COMMENTS (2)