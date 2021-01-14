BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Cancellations mean Leinster and Munster set to go straight to knockout rugby

The remaining games in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup group stage have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 5:09 PM
16 minutes ago 2,986 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5325221
Munster could be looking at a Clermont reunion.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Munster could be looking at a Clermont reunion.
Munster could be looking at a Clermont reunion.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have effectively progressed straight into the last 16 of this season’s European Champions Cup after it was confirmed today that Europe’s final two rounds of group matches will be cancelled.

That means that the Champions and Challenge Cups are almost certain to move straight into the knockout phase.

The French government has blocked the Top 14 clubs from competing in cross-border competition this month due to its fears over the UK strain of coronavirus, which has sent the number of cases in England soaring.

The remaining two pool rounds were initially postponed but English Premier Rugby’s chief executive Darren Childs says they have now been abandoned because of the lack of space in an already full schedule.

Tournament organisers EPCR will decide within the fortnight what format the competitions should take, with a knockout phase launched by a round of 16 the likely option.

If so, Leinster and Munster will both have home ties – Leinster most likely against either Sale or Gloucester; Munster at home to either Scarlets or Clermont. Ulster and Connacht are likely to go into the Challenge Cup at the round of 16 stage.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The decision was made very quickly by the executive at EPCR that we would not try to reschedule those games,” Childs said.

“We have a tough season. There’s no space at the end of the season because of the Lions and we have no spare weekends in our season once we resume.

“To play European rounds when the Lions is taking place would have been very damaging to the European tournament. So it was decided very quickly by all three leagues CEOs that we would complete the tournament in the four remaining weekends.

“Everyone is managing their domestic and international calendars to the best of their ability. The exact structure has not been agreed and we’ve already started those discussions.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie