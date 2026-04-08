Leinster's potential home Champions Cup semi-final set for Aviva Stadium

LEINSTER COULD BE facing a home Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium, or a trip to Murrayfield to take on Glasgow Warriors should they win their quarter-final this weekend.

The potential venues for the final-four ties have been announced, with Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, Bordeaux, and Stadium MK, Milton Keynes also included in the line-up.

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Leo Cullen’s side prepare to take on Sale Sharks at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening. The other quarter-finals will also take place this weekend, as defending champions Bordeaux Bègles face Stade Toulousain on Sunday.

After the conclusion of the quarter-finals, the clubs with the highest rankings from the pool stage of the tournament will earn home country advantage for the semi-finals.

Those fixtures will take place on the weekend of 2/3 May, with the Champions Cup Final scheduled on Saturday, 23 May at Bilbao San Mamés Stadium.

Possible Investec Champions Cup semi-final matches and venues – 2/3 May

(Pool stage rankings in brackets)