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Leinster players celebrate a try against Edinburgh. Ben Brady/INPHO
Fixture Details

Leinster's potential home Champions Cup semi-final set for Aviva Stadium

Leo Cullen’s side must first prepare to take on Sale Sharks in the quarter-final this Saturday.
1.04pm, 8 Apr 2026
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LEINSTER COULD BE facing a home Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium, or a trip to Murrayfield to take on Glasgow Warriors should they win their quarter-final this weekend.

The potential venues for the final-four ties have been announced, with Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, Bordeaux, and Stadium MK, Milton Keynes also included in the line-up.

Leo Cullen’s side prepare to take on Sale Sharks at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening. The other quarter-finals will also take place this weekend, as defending champions Bordeaux Bègles face Stade Toulousain on Sunday.

After the conclusion of the quarter-finals, the clubs with the highest rankings from the pool stage of the tournament will earn home country advantage for the semi-finals.

Those fixtures will take place on the weekend of 2/3 May, with the Champions Cup Final scheduled on Saturday, 23 May at Bilbao San Mamés Stadium.

Possible Investec Champions Cup semi-final matches and venues – 2/3 May

(Pool stage rankings in brackets) 

  • Union Bordeaux Bègles (1) v Bath Rugby (4) or Northampton Saints (5) – Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)
  • Glasgow Warriors (2) v Leinster Rugby (3) or Sale Sharks (11) – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (capacity: 67,130)
  • Leinster Rugby (3) v RC Toulon (7) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (capacity: 51,700)
  • Bath Rugby (4) v Stade Toulousain (8) – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (capacity: 30,500)
  • Northampton Saints (5) v Stade Toulousain (8) – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (capacity: 30,500)
  • RC Toulon (7) v Sale Sharks (11) – Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)
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