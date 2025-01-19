Munster to visit O'Gara's La Rochelle, while Ulster squeeze into Champions Cup knockouts

MUNSTER WILL FACE a mouthwatering clash with club hero Ronan O’Gara when they face La Rochelle in the Champions Cup round of 16.

The fixtures for the next stage of the competition were confirmed following today’s slate of games, with Munster finishing third in Pool 3 following Saturday’s defeat to Northampton Saints. Munster will travel to Stade Marcel-Deflandre for that tie as they face a tough task against the 2022 and 2023 champions.

Meanwhile, Ulster have been handed a lifeline following Bordeaux-Begles’ big win over the Sharks. The 54-point hammering means Richie Murphy’s side take fourth place in Pool 1 with a better points difference of -61 compared to Sharks’ -87, seeing them through to the last 16. They needed Bordeaux to win by at least 28 points while also ensuring Sharks did not achieve a losing bonus point.

Damian Penaud scored a tournament record six tries to help ensure the result favoured Ulster, meaning the Irish side will take on the tournament’s top seeds in the next stage.

Leinster, who have topped their pool, must wait for the result of Sale and Toulon before discovering their last-16 opponents. At time of writing, Sale lead 7-0. Leo Cullen’s outfit will face either Racing, Harlequins or Clermont at Croke Park.

The round of 16 ties will take place on 4/5/6 April.

Meanwhile in the Challenge Cup, Connacht will take on Cardiff in the last-16.

Champions Cup Fixtures

La Rochelle v Munster

Bordeaux v Ulster

Connacht v Cardiff

Leinster v Racing/Harlequins/Clermont

Challenge Cup Fixtures