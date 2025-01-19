Advertisement
More Stories
An intriguing battle awaits between Munster and Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle. Billy Stickland/INPHO
FreeWrap

Munster to visit O'Gara's La Rochelle, while Ulster squeeze into Champions Cup knockouts

Bordeaux-Begles hammered the Sharks, meaning Ulster will have an away tie in the last-16.
6.22pm, 19 Jan 2025
33

MUNSTER WILL FACE a mouthwatering clash with club hero Ronan O’Gara when they face La Rochelle in the Champions Cup round of 16.

The fixtures for the next stage of the competition were confirmed following today’s slate of games, with Munster finishing third in Pool 3 following Saturday’s defeat to Northampton Saints. Munster will travel to Stade Marcel-Deflandre for that tie as they face a tough task against the 2022 and 2023 champions.

Meanwhile, Ulster have been handed a lifeline following Bordeaux-Begles’ big win over the Sharks. The 54-point hammering means Richie Murphy’s side take fourth place in Pool 1 with a better points difference of -61 compared to Sharks’ -87, seeing them through to the last 16. They needed Bordeaux to win by at least 28 points while also ensuring Sharks did not achieve a losing bonus point.

Damian Penaud scored a tournament record six tries to help ensure the result favoured Ulster, meaning the Irish side will take on the tournament’s top seeds in the next stage.

Leinster, who have topped their pool, must wait for the result of Sale and Toulon before discovering their last-16 opponents. At time of writing, Sale lead 7-0. Leo Cullen’s outfit will face either Racing, Harlequins or Clermont at Croke Park.

The round of 16 ties will take place on 4/5/6 April.

Meanwhile in the Challenge Cup, Connacht will take on Cardiff in the last-16.

 Champions Cup Fixtures

  • La Rochelle v Munster
  • Bordeaux v Ulster
  • Connacht v Cardiff
  • Leinster v Racing/Harlequins/Clermont

Challenge Cup Fixtures

  • Connacht v Cardiff
Author
View 33 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
33 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie