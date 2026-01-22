Leinster get Sunday slot as EPCR confirm Champions/Challenge Cup round of 16 fixtures

THE DATES AND kick-off times for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup round of 16 fixtures have been confirmed by EPCR.

Leinster are set for a Sunday evening kick-off as the province host Edinburgh, with a 5.30pm start at Aviva Stadium on 5 April.

In the Challenge Cup, Munster’s trip to Exeter will be a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, 4 April.

Connacht host the Sharks at 8pm on Friday, 3 April, with Ulster at home to Ospreys at 8pm on Saturday 4 April.

All four games involving the provinces will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Elsewhere in the Champions Cup, Northampton Saints and Castres get the round of 16 action started on Friday, 3 April.

On Saturday, Bath host Saracens at The Rec, while three-time champions Toulon welcome the Stormers to Stade Mayol.

Glasgow Warriors host the Bulls before Toulouse host Bristol Bears at Stadium de Toulouse in a first-time Champions Cup encounter.

Saturday night concludes with an all-English clash as Harlequins face Sale Sharks at Twickenham Stoop.

Sunday sees Leicester Tigers visit reigning champions Bordeaux, before four-time winners Leinster take on Edinburgh.

Champions Cup Round of 16

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Friday 3 April

Northampton Saints (5) v Castres Olympique (12), Franklin’s Gardens, 8pm

Saturday 4 April

Bath (4) v Saracens (13), The Rec, 3pm

RC Toulon (7) v DHL Stormers (10), Stade Mayol, 4pm,

Glasgow Warriors (2) v Vodacom Bulls (15), Scotstoun, 5.30pm

Stade Toulousain (8) v Bristol Bears (9), Le Stadium de Toulouse, 6.30pm

Harlequins (6) v Sale Sharks (11), Twickenham Stoop, 8pm

Sunday 5 April

Union Bordeaux Bègles (1) v Leicester Tigers (16), Stade Chaban-Delmas, 4pm

Leinster (3) v Edinburgh (14), Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

Challenge Cup round of 16

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Friday 3 April

Connacht (8) v Hollywoodbets Sharks (9), Dexcom Stadium, 8pm

Saturday 4 April

Exeter Chiefs (7) v Munster (10), Sandy Park, 12.30pm

Montpellier (1) v USAP (16), Septeo Stadium, 1.30pm

Benetton (2) v Cardiff (15), Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 6.30pm

Ulster (3) v Ospreys (14), Affidea Stadium, 8pm

Newcastle Red Bulls (6) v Stade Rochelais (11), Kingston Park, 8pm

Sunday 5 April

Stade Français (4) v Dragons (13), Stade Jean Bouin, 1.30pm

Zebre Parma (5) v Section Paloise (12), Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 6.30pm