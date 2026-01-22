The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster get Sunday slot as EPCR confirm Champions/Challenge Cup round of 16 fixtures
THE DATES AND kick-off times for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup round of 16 fixtures have been confirmed by EPCR.
Leinster are set for a Sunday evening kick-off as the province host Edinburgh, with a 5.30pm start at Aviva Stadium on 5 April.
In the Challenge Cup, Munster’s trip to Exeter will be a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, 4 April.
Connacht host the Sharks at 8pm on Friday, 3 April, with Ulster at home to Ospreys at 8pm on Saturday 4 April.
All four games involving the provinces will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.
Elsewhere in the Champions Cup, Northampton Saints and Castres get the round of 16 action started on Friday, 3 April.
On Saturday, Bath host Saracens at The Rec, while three-time champions Toulon welcome the Stormers to Stade Mayol.
Glasgow Warriors host the Bulls before Toulouse host Bristol Bears at Stadium de Toulouse in a first-time Champions Cup encounter.
Saturday night concludes with an all-English clash as Harlequins face Sale Sharks at Twickenham Stoop.
Sunday sees Leicester Tigers visit reigning champions Bordeaux, before four-time winners Leinster take on Edinburgh.
Champions Cup Round of 16
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)
Friday 3 April
Saturday 4 April
Sunday 5 April
Challenge Cup round of 16
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)
Friday 3 April
Connacht (8) v Hollywoodbets Sharks (9), Dexcom Stadium, 8pm
Saturday 4 April
Exeter Chiefs (7) v Munster (10), Sandy Park, 12.30pm
Montpellier (1) v USAP (16), Septeo Stadium, 1.30pm
Benetton (2) v Cardiff (15), Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 6.30pm
Ulster (3) v Ospreys (14), Affidea Stadium, 8pm
Newcastle Red Bulls (6) v Stade Rochelais (11), Kingston Park, 8pm
Sunday 5 April
Stade Français (4) v Dragons (13), Stade Jean Bouin, 1.30pm
Zebre Parma (5) v Section Paloise (12), Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 6.30pm
