French referee Pierre Brousset to take charge of Leinster's Champions Cup semi against Saints

FRANCE’S PIERRE BROUSSET has been appointed as the referee for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton on Saturday.

Brousset, who this year also made his Six Nations bow, will be officiating his first Champions Cup semi-final as Leinster host the Saints at the Aviva Stadium.

The 36-year-old refereed Leinster’s last-16 victory over Harlequins at Croke Park earlier this month.

Brousset was once the youngest referee in the French Top 14 but has been entrusted with Test rugby responsibilities in recent seasons. While an injury ruled him out of the 2024 Six Nations, he went on to officiate in last year’s Rugby Championship and Autumn Nations Series before taking charge of this year’s Calcutta Cup meeting between England and Scotland at Twickenham.

Brousset will be assisted at the Aviva by compatriot Luc Ramos and Italy’s Gianluca Gnecchi, while Tual Trainini of France will be the TMO.

Irish referee Andrew Brace will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s Champions Cup semi between top seeds Bordeaux Bègles and reigning champions Toulouse at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Limerick man Eoghan Cross will assist Brace alongside England’s Christophe Ridley, while Scotland’s Mike Adamson will be on TMO duties.

Irish referee Andrew Brace. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The EPCR have also confirmed that that, for the first time in the Champions Cup, referees’ decisions will be broadcast over the stadium PA systems. Supporters in Dublin and Bordeaux will be able to hear the real-time discussions and reasoning behind decisions made between the referee and the TMO. This will again be the case for both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals in Cardiff next month.

Referee microphones are already broadcast into stadiums during international fixtures, including in the Six Nations, and are currently being trialled in both the URC and English Premiership.

Tony Spreadbury, the EPCR’s head of match officials, said: “Allowing fans to hear how decisions are made on the pitch will enhance the matchday experience and help educate spectators in real time.

“It’s an exciting step towards making the game more accessible to newcomers, and we’re thrilled to introduce this feature during such a pivotal stage of the competition.”