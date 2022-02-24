Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Advertisement

'There is another gear in us' - Tector says Ireland U20s can build on strong Six Nations start

Ireland play Italy on Friday as they look to make it three wins from three in the U20 Six Nations.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 6:00 AM
31 minutes ago 82 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5690817
Tector slots the match-winning conversion against France.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Tector slots the match-winning conversion against France.
Tector slots the match-winning conversion against France.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

CHARLIE TECTOR KNEW the first question that was coming when he sat down for his first piece of media duty as an Ireland U20s player.

After a brilliant team effort in France last time out, the Ireland out-half sealed a thrilling comeback thanks to a match-winning conversion with the last play of the game – the Lansdowne man soon engulfed by his teammates as Ireland became the only team to make it two wins from two in the tournament.

“(It was) probably the biggest kick I have ever taken in my life.” Tector says.

“It was unbelievable, things that you dream of to be honest with you. I couldn’t think of anything better.

There was a lot of noise, I had to block out everything, just go through your process, trust in your process. If you do that it makes everything easy, just kicking the ball over the bar is the main object.”

Tector has been Ireland’s starting out-half across their two opening two fixtures, playing 63 minutes in the 53-5 thrashing of Wales in Cork before going the full 80 in Aix-en-Provence. 

“Obviously we played different styles against Wales and France, two very different teams. (We) like to move the ball as a team. It is very enjoyable for an outhalf. (My role is) making sure that everyone is involved, making sure that we are connected as a team and everyone has a role, whether you are standing on the wing, keeping the width or in and around the ruck.”

Last weekend’s break week saw Richie Murphy’s squad taking on Andy Farrell’s senior side in a behind-closed-doors contest, ahead of Friday’s round three meeting with Wales, which sees the U20s back in Musgrave Park.

charlie-tector Tector in action during an in-house game against the Ireland senior team last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Murphy was keen to play down expectations heading into the tournament, but as the only team still unbeaten in the competition, hopes are rising that this could be a promising year for the Ireland U20s.

Wexford native Tector, who came through the grades at Enniscorthy RFC before representing Kilkenny College, says the squad have formed a tight bond despite their relative lack of playing time together.

“Obviously that was a great win against France,” Tector continues.

“Brotherhood is one of the big things in this team and I think that (performance) boost that brotherhood big time.

There’s a special unity in this team, everyone is very tight, everyone knows each other very well and that adds a lot of value on the pitch.

“We didn’t have an U18s, U19s campaign. We had an U18s camp but we didn’t really know each other that well. We played each other provincially.

“How did we build that unity on and off the pitch – off the pitch was most important, not staying in your room, getting to know the lads, playing a bit of table tennis, whatever builds character. I think that is the biggest strength of this team.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Italy travel to Cork on the back of their first-ever win over England in the U20 Six Nations, with a more experimental Italian side also beating Ireland in a pre-Christmas friendly at UCD.

“Very strong, strong pack, like to run the ball from deep,” Tector adds. “I think they have a lot of threats.

“Italy are a great side, very physical. But we have a lot to build on. I am very excited because there is another gear in us.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie