'There is another gear in us' - Tector says Ireland U20s can build on strong Six Nations start

CHARLIE TECTOR KNEW the first question that was coming when he sat down for his first piece of media duty as an Ireland U20s player.

After a brilliant team effort in France last time out, the Ireland out-half sealed a thrilling comeback thanks to a match-winning conversion with the last play of the game – the Lansdowne man soon engulfed by his teammates as Ireland became the only team to make it two wins from two in the tournament.

“(It was) probably the biggest kick I have ever taken in my life.” Tector says.

“It was unbelievable, things that you dream of to be honest with you. I couldn’t think of anything better.

There was a lot of noise, I had to block out everything, just go through your process, trust in your process. If you do that it makes everything easy, just kicking the ball over the bar is the main object.”

Tector has been Ireland’s starting out-half across their two opening two fixtures, playing 63 minutes in the 53-5 thrashing of Wales in Cork before going the full 80 in Aix-en-Provence.

“Obviously we played different styles against Wales and France, two very different teams. (We) like to move the ball as a team. It is very enjoyable for an outhalf. (My role is) making sure that everyone is involved, making sure that we are connected as a team and everyone has a role, whether you are standing on the wing, keeping the width or in and around the ruck.”

Advertisement

Last weekend’s break week saw Richie Murphy’s squad taking on Andy Farrell’s senior side in a behind-closed-doors contest, ahead of Friday’s round three meeting with Wales, which sees the U20s back in Musgrave Park.

Tector in action during an in-house game against the Ireland senior team last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Murphy was keen to play down expectations heading into the tournament, but as the only team still unbeaten in the competition, hopes are rising that this could be a promising year for the Ireland U20s.

Wexford native Tector, who came through the grades at Enniscorthy RFC before representing Kilkenny College, says the squad have formed a tight bond despite their relative lack of playing time together.

“Obviously that was a great win against France,” Tector continues.

“Brotherhood is one of the big things in this team and I think that (performance) boost that brotherhood big time.

There’s a special unity in this team, everyone is very tight, everyone knows each other very well and that adds a lot of value on the pitch.

“We didn’t have an U18s, U19s campaign. We had an U18s camp but we didn’t really know each other that well. We played each other provincially.

“How did we build that unity on and off the pitch – off the pitch was most important, not staying in your room, getting to know the lads, playing a bit of table tennis, whatever builds character. I think that is the biggest strength of this team.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Italy travel to Cork on the back of their first-ever win over England in the U20 Six Nations, with a more experimental Italian side also beating Ireland in a pre-Christmas friendly at UCD.

“Very strong, strong pack, like to run the ball from deep,” Tector adds. “I think they have a lot of threats.

“Italy are a great side, very physical. But we have a lot to build on. I am very excited because there is another gear in us.”