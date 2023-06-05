Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Ecuador's Kendry Paez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Fiji during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match.
# One for the future
Chelsea agree deal for highly rated Ecuadorian teenager
Kendry Paezwill move from Independiente del Valle in 2025 when he turns 18.
26 minutes ago

CHELSEA HAVE agreed a deal to sign midfielder Kendry Paez from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle with the teenager joining the club when he turns 18 — in 2025.

Paez has just six senior appearances to his name and became the youngest debutant and goalscorer in the Ecuadorian top flight having found the net when he made his bow in February.

Paez also made his Copa Libertadores debut in a win over Corinthians at the start of last month.

The 16-year-old captained his country at the U17 Copa America and registered a goal and three assists as he started all four of Ecuador’s recent U20 World Cup matches.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
