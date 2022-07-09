Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

Chelsea duo miss US tour due to vaccination status

France star N’Golo Kante and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek won’t be making the trip.

By AFP Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,527 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5812690
N'Golo Kante (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
N'Golo Kante (file pic).
N'Golo Kante (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FRANCE’S WORLD Cup-winning midfielder N’Golo Kante and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek are to miss Chelsea’s tour of the United States as they do not meet the country’s Covid vaccination standards.

The United States permits foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated into the country.

At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated.

American-owned Chelsea left for their three-match pre-season tour on Saturday — beginning with a training camp in Los Angeles.

“N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Chelsea are due to play Mexico’s Club America in Las Vegas on July 17, Charlotte FC at their Bank of America Stadium on July 21 and Premier League rivals Arsenal in Florida on 23 July.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie