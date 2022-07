Chelsea duo miss US tour due to vaccination status

FRANCE’S WORLD Cup-winning midfielder N’Golo Kante and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek are to miss Chelsea’s tour of the United States as they do not meet the country’s Covid vaccination standards.

The United States permits foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated into the country.

At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated.

American-owned Chelsea left for their three-match pre-season tour on Saturday — beginning with a training camp in Los Angeles.

“N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Chelsea are due to play Mexico’s Club America in Las Vegas on July 17, Charlotte FC at their Bank of America Stadium on July 21 and Premier League rivals Arsenal in Florida on 23 July.

– © AFP 2022