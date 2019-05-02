New Chelsea home kit design likened to a bus seat

CHELSEA HAVE TODAY released the first official images of their home kit for next season.

Eden Hazard modelling Nike's latest offering. Source: Twitter/ChelseaFC

The Blues, who are in action in the Europa League semi-final away to Eintracht Frankfurt tonight (8pm), will wear once again wear a Nike strip in their traditional colours of a blue jersey, blue shorts and white socks.

Its designed has received mixed reviews from Chelsea fans, however, with many comparing the design to the pattern you would find on the seat of a bus.

Is it just me or is the bus well and truly back? pic.twitter.com/LvhI8Js6km — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) May 2, 2019

Chelsea’s new kit looks like it’s been taken from the local bus... pic.twitter.com/EVBLHSImNu — Talking Dribble ⚽️ (@talking_dribble) May 2, 2019

There’s a joke about ‘parking the bus’ in there somewhere.

So, what do you think of the kit?

