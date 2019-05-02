This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Chelsea home kit design likened to a bus seat

The Blues have launched their first-choice strip for next season today.

By Ben Blake Thursday 2 May 2019, 5:33 PM
32 minutes ago 1,826 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4617360

CHELSEA HAVE TODAY released the first official images of their home kit for next season.

Chelsea home jersey Eden Hazard modelling Nike's latest offering. Source: Twitter/ChelseaFC

The Blues, who are in action in the Europa League semi-final away to Eintracht Frankfurt tonight (8pm), will wear once again wear a Nike strip in their traditional colours of a blue jersey, blue shorts and white socks. 

Its designed has received mixed reviews from Chelsea fans, however, with many comparing the design to the pattern you would find on the seat of a bus. 

 

There’s a joke about ‘parking the bus’ in there somewhere. 

So, what do you think of the kit? 

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie