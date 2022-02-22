Chelsea put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals amid comfortable win

KAI HAVERTZ and Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Havertz headed the reigning European champions into the lead in the eighth minute and Pulisic doubled their advantage on a breakaway just after the hour.

The result leaves the French champions up against it going into the return leg on March 16.

More to follow

