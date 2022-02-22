Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chelsea put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals amid comfortable win

The London side proved too strong for Lille.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 9:56 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KAI HAVERTZ and Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Havertz headed the reigning European champions into the lead in the eighth minute and Pulisic doubled their advantage on a breakaway just after the hour.

The result leaves the French champions up against it going into the return leg on March 16.

