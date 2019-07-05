Chelsea confirm squad for friendlies against Bohemians and St Pat's

Cesar Azpilicueta hears he is off to Dalymount.

CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK Lampard has confirmed his squad for the club’s pre-season camp in Ireland, which encompasses friendlies against Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The first-team squad members who did not have any international commitments at the end of last season were on the plane that touched down in Dublin today, and were joined by a raft of returning loanees.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta and Willy Caballero are among the first-team regulars included, along with Michy Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kenedy who return from loan spells with Crystal Palace, Everton, AC Milan, and Newcastle respectively.

Those whose international commitments did not extend beyond post-season qualifiers will link up with the squad in the coming days.

Lampard’s first game in charge will be against Bohemians at Dalymount Park next Wednesday, 10 July and his side will then face St Pat’s at Richmond Park the following Saturday at 2pm.

After spending a week in Ireland, the Blues travel to Japan, where they will first face Kawasaki Frontale before taking on Barcelona.

Chelsea will then take on Reading, RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of a somewhat-daunting league opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 August.

Chelsea squad in full: Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, Kurt Zouma, Ethan Ampadu, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy, Pedro, Michy Batshuayi, Lewis Baker, Kasey Palmer, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Lucas Piazon, Fikayo Tomori, Jamie Cumming, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher, Ike Ugbo, Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen