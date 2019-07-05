This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea confirm squad for friendlies against Bohemians and St Pat's

Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro are among those likely to be in action in Dublin next week.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 5 Jul 2019, 6:03 PM
37 minutes ago 2,345 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4712748
Cesar Azpilicueta hears he is off to Dalymount.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Cesar Azpilicueta hears he is off to Dalymount.
Cesar Azpilicueta hears he is off to Dalymount.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK Lampard has confirmed his squad for the club’s pre-season camp in Ireland, which encompasses friendlies against Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic. 

The first-team squad members who did not have any international commitments at the end of last season were on the plane that touched down in Dublin today, and were joined by a raft of returning loanees. 

Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta and Willy Caballero are among the first-team regulars included, along with Michy Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kenedy who return from loan spells with Crystal Palace, Everton, AC Milan, and Newcastle respectively. 

Those whose international commitments did not extend beyond post-season qualifiers will link up with the squad in the coming days. 

Lampard’s first game in charge will be against Bohemians at Dalymount Park next Wednesday, 10 July and his side will then face St Pat’s at Richmond Park the following Saturday at 2pm. 

After spending a week in Ireland, the Blues travel to Japan, where they will first face Kawasaki Frontale before taking on Barcelona.

Chelsea will then take on Reading, RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of a somewhat-daunting league opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 August. 

Chelsea squad in full: Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, Kurt Zouma, Ethan Ampadu, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy, Pedro, Michy Batshuayi, Lewis Baker, Kasey Palmer, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Lucas Piazon, Fikayo Tomori, Jamie Cumming, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher, Ike Ugbo, Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie