Chelsea sack manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have won just one of their last seven Premier League games.
12.24pm, 1 Jan 2026

CHELSEA HAVE SACKED manager Enzo Maresca.

The New Year’s Day announcement follows a run of poor form which has seen the Blues win just one of their last seven Premier League games.

“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” a short statement read.

“During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the Uefa Conference League and the Fifa Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

“We wish Enzo well for the future.”

More to follow…

