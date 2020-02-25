No need yet for Cheltenham backup plan, but racing puts coronavirus steering group in place

JJ Slevin on Band Of Outlaws wins ahead of Wayne Hutchinson on Praeceps and Jack Kennedy on Coko Beach during the 2019 Cheltenham Festival.

THE BRITISH HORSERACING Authority (BHA) is prepared to act – if the need arises – regarding any potential coronavirus impact on fixtures.

The PA News agency understands an industry steering group has been established, consisting of the BHA, Racecourse Association and horsemen, to consider the implications of the virus.

The Cheltenham Festival, which begins on 10 March, and Aintree Grand National meeting are among the high-profile events in the calendar this spring.

At a recent meeting of the steering group, however, it was decided that as of yet there is no need for contingency plans regarding potential re-scheduling or abandonments of any fixtures or other specific race-day measures.

The sport will nonetheless continue to liaise with the British government as necessary.

The virus is becoming more prevalent in Europe, with Ireland’s Six Nations fixture against Italy on 7 March now looking likely to be called off per the recommendation of Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team. Six Serie A football matches, including Juventus’ key showdown with title rivals Inter, will take place behind closed doors this weekend.

At present, the 2020 Olympics – due to be held in Tokyo in July and August – remain scheduled to go ahead as planned.

A Jockey Club spokesperson for Cheltenham issued a statement on Tuesday evening which said “it remains full speed ahead” for the festival, adding: