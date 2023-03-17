First Cheltenham winner for Cork jockey as trainer Murphy returns to success

IMPERVIOUS BATTLED TO a well-earned success in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, as Colm Murphy returned to the Cheltenham winner’s circle and Cork jockey Brian Hayes enjoyed his first winner at the festival.

Alamy Stock Photo Jockey Brian Hayes celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old found herself locked in a race for the line with Willie Mullins’ Allegorie De Vassy.

Under Brian Hayes it was Impervious who got her head in front, triumphing to maintain her unbeaten record over fences.

It was a fifth Festival success for Murphy, but the first since Empire Of Dirt in 2016 for the man who saddled Brave Inca to land the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2004 and the Champion Hurdle two years later.

Murphy said: “I’m absolutely delighted, she was very tough, it’s fantastic.

Alamy Stock Photo Impervious ridden by Brian Hayes goes on to win the Mares' Chase. Alamy Stock Photo

“To be stood here again is one of the reasons I came back (after spell away from training), this is why we all do it. I’m just fortunate enough to have another really good one.

“I’ve always really liked her, right through her bumper and hurdle days. You hope and hope that one day they’ll go and do what she’s just done.

“Looking at that I would agree that she’d get further if we wanted her to, I’d say we’ve got loads of options with her.

“I actually don’t know if she’ll run again this season. I’d say we’ll get her home, give her a few entries and take it from there.

“I was wearing a lucky shamrock, it’s clearly done the trick.”

💚💛 Impervious - all heart to win the @paddypower Mares' Chase to provide Brian Hayes with a first #CheltenhamFestival victory



🏇 Four runs over fences

🥇 Four wins

🏆 G1 Mares' Chase

⭐️ she sees off Allegorie De Vassy for Colm Murphy & JP McManus pic.twitter.com/Ge1PlkDECf — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

Hayes said: “If there’s a man to get one ready for Cheltenham it’s Colm Murphy. He rides her every day. I have little to do with her, but I saw her do a piece of work last week and Colm couldn’t pull her up. Without saying it I could see that she was flying.

“Colm has done a world of schooling with her, he painted the fences white, he was prepared for everything.

“I think I’ve won five races on her now, she’s a smashing mare, and now I’ve got a Festival win on her.

“This is my first Festival winner, a lot of lads leave here without one but I’ve got one and it’s amazing.”