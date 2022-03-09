The wheel will turn again, but for now the Irish strength at Cheltenham should be appreciated

IT WAS IN 1948 that Vincent O’Brien first took Cottage Rake to Cheltenham. On a horse wagon from Limerick City Station to the North Wall, boat from the North Wall to Liverpool, over with the cattle, a lone horse. A horse box met him and Phonsie O’Brien, Vincent’s brother, at Liverpool and took them on to Gerald Balding’s, Ian and Toby’s father, where he spent a couple of days before going on to Cheltenham.

Cottage Rake won the Gold Cup in 1948, and he won it again in 1949, and again in 1950. Hatton’s Grace won the Champion Hurdle in 1949 and 1950 and 1951. Castledermot won the National Hunt Chase in 1949 and, in 1952, Cockatoo won the first of Vincent O’Brien’s 10 Gloucester Hurdles, the modern-day Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

That was the start of it, the Irish at Cheltenham. It all started with Vincent O’Brien.

The flow of Irish-trained winners at Cheltenham slowed to a trickle in the late 1980s. Two in 1985 and four in 1986 fell to just one in 1987, Galmoy in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Galmoy was the lone Irish winner at Cheltenham again in 1988 when he won his second Stayers’ Hurdle and, when Rustle thwarted Galmoy’s bid for a third Stayers’ Hurdle in 1989, there were no Irish-trained winners at the Cheltenham Festival.

Back then, of course, you never could have envisaged a point in time at which there would be more Irish-trained winners than British-trained winners at the Cheltenham Festival. But that happened in 2013, 14 Irish winners and 13 British winners, and there have been as many, or more, Irish winners than British winners at Cheltenham every year since 2016.

It didn’t happen overnight, it was a process, and there were and are myriad factors at play, but it goes without saying that the balance of power has shifted. Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Irish trainers could not even win the Irish Gold Cup. Eight of the first nine renewals of the race, from 1987 to 1995, were won by a British-trained horse. These days, we are thankful when there is a British runner in the race.

Of course, these things are cyclical. You know that the balance of power will shift again, and it is important that it does. National Hunt racing as we know it exists only in this corner of the world. Irish and British National Hunt racing are interdependent, in the breeding shed and in the sales ring and in the point-to-point field as well as on the racecourse. The strength of one is important for the strength of the other.

But the strength of the performance of Irish horses as a collective at the Cheltenham Festival last year was unprecedented. There were 23 Irish-trained winners and five British-trained winners. Irish-trained horses won over 82% of the races, and that was astonishing.

There is a feeling that that level of success will not be repeated this year, bookmakers have set the bar at around 18 or 19, but there is a chance that that may underestimate the strength of the Irish challenge again next week.

Interestingly, of the five British-trained winners last year, three of them, Shishkin, Vintage Clouds and Chantry House won comfortably, all three from British-trained rivals. But Sky Pirate got home by just a short head from the Joseph O’Brien-trained Entoucas in the Grand Annual, and Porlock Bay got home by another short head from the Willie Mullins-trained Billaway in the Hunters’ Chase. If those two short heads had gone the other way, and both of them easily could have, the figures would have been even starker than they were.

And there was depth to the Irish challenge. Minella Indo, A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo provided an Irish-trained 1-2-3 in the Gold Cup. Honeysuckle and Sharjah and Aspire Tower provided an Irish 1-2-4 in the Champion Hurdle. Flooring Porter, Sire Du Berlais, Beacon Edge and The Storyteller were first, second, fourth and fifth in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Allaho, Fakir D’Aoudairies and Tornado Flyer were first, second and third in the Ryanair Chase.

There was an Irish-trained 1-2-3-4 in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, a 1-2-3-4-5 in the Mares’ Chase, and 1-2s in the Mares’ Hurdle, the Fred Winter Hurdle, the Ballymore Hurdle, the Champion Bumper, the County Hurdle, the Pertemps Final and the Plate.

This year, an Irish-trained horse is favourite or joint-favourite for 23 of the 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival. Not only that, but in many of the races, Irish-trained horses occupy the first three or four or five places in the market. A Plus Tard and Galvin and Minella Indo in the Gold Cup. Honeysuckle and Appreciate It and Teahupoo in the Champion Hurdle. Vauban and Pied Piper and Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle. The first five in the market for the Champion Bumper. The first nine in the market for the Mares’ Hurdle.

By contrast, in several of the races in which a British-trained horse is ante post favourite, the favourite is surrounded by Irish-trained horses. Edwardstone is favourite for the Arkle, but he isn’t that far clear of Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel, and the next five in the market are also Irish-trained. Shishkin is favourite for the Champion Chase, but Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi are his main market rivals.

Much was made last year about the fact that the Irish horses did so well in the handicaps, the conclusion being that they were well handicapped as a collective relative to their British counterparts. It is true that Irish horses did well in the handicaps, winning seven of the nine handicap races. But that was to be expected, given how dominant the Irish horses were in the graded races too. It doesn’t follow that it was simply down to the fact that Irish horses were leniently treated by the handicapper. Seven out of nine is a strike rate of just under 78% in the handicaps, which is actually lower than a strike rate of over 82% for the Festival as a whole.

Nevertheless, measures have been taken this season in the handicaps. New policies were implemented with the objective of reducing the average ratings of British-trained horses. Older British-trained horses were dropped in the handicap this season more quickly than had been the case in the past, while novices were allotted a lower initial rating than before. At the same time, the handicap ratings awarded to the Irish-trained horses entered at Cheltenham have been raised by more than has been the case in the past.

Irish-trained handicap hurdlers were given marks that were, on average, 4.9lb higher than their Irish marks, which is 1lb higher than last year’s differential. Cheltenham-bound Irish-trained handicap chasers were given marks that are, on average, 3.8lb higher than their Irish marks, compared with 2.4lb higher last year, while juvenile hurdlers are 3.3lb higher, compared with 2.9lb higher last year.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the handicaps next week, but one factor that became apparent quite quickly, and which was highlighted at the publication of the weights last week, is that it might be more difficult than before for British-trained horses to get to run in the handicaps.

If a race is over-subscribed, it is the higher-rated horses that are allocated places first, with the lower-rated horses losing out and, to that end, Irish-trained horses hold the upper hand. For example, eight of the top 10 in the handicap in the Fred Winter Hurdle, and 12 of the top 16, are Irish-trained. The top four in the Coral Cup, and 10 of the top 15, are Irish-trained.

It is a recurring theme across all the handicaps. Seven of the top 10 in the Grand Annual and 10 of the top 17. Seven of the top 10 too in the Pertemps Final, and 13 of the top 25. Nine of the top 14 in the Plate and 14 of the top 20. The top six in the Kim Muir and 11 of the top 19. The top seven in the County Hurdle and 15 of the top 20. Eight of the top 10 in the Martin Pipe Hurdle, 15 of the top 30 in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Underlying all of these elements is the deep strength in Irish National Hunt racing these days, the quality of Irish horses, the skill of Irish trainers, the talent of Irish riders. It will not always be thus, and the reality is that the wheel will turn again. For now though, that strength should be appreciated, and the sporting achievements by horses and trainers and riders applauded.

And that strength should be in evidence once again on the playing field at Cheltenham next week.