Chiedozie Ogbene won't be sold in January 'unless the money is ridiculous'

ONLY A ‘RIDICULOUS’ offer will tempt Rotherham United to sell stars like Chiedozie Ogbene when the January transfer window opens.

That’s according to Millers boss Paul Warne, who accepts that interest in Ogbene is inevitable on the back of his performances at international level.

After impressing for Ireland in last week’s goalless draw with Portugal, the 24-year-old scored as the Boys in Green concluded their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win away to Luxembourg.

Ogbene now has two goals and five senior international appearances, having also found the net against Azerbaijan last month.

The winger from Cork is currently in his third season as a Rotherham player, but his contract with the League One promotion chasers is due to expire next summer.

Although Rotherham can extend that deal for another season, their manager’s preference is to negotiate fresh terms with Ogbene in the hope that he’ll renew his commitment to the South Yorkshire club.

Nevertheless, Warne insists that he’s under no pressure to cash in on one of his most valuable assets as he aims oversee a swift return to the Championship for his side, who suffered relegation last season.

“We have got an option [of an extra year] on Chieo,” Warne – whose team sit in third place in League One ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Cambridge United – told the Yorkshire Post.

Chiedozie Ogbene playing for Rotherham United in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United last July. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“I have not activated it yet and don’t need to. I’d rather sit down with Chieo when the time is right and try and get him on an extended deal.

“However, I have to be realistic. Luckily there are no internationals until March, but the more games he has against Europe’s greatest and more performances, the more awareness other people have on him and the more difficult it will be to keep him.

“I am not naive to sit here and think we can offer him a deal which will water his eyes and no-one else can compete with that. But we will still have the conversations and try and sell him the dream. However, I am aware there will be interest in Chieo.

“But I cannot see us, with any of our players, selling players in January unless the money is ridiculous. The chairman has never said we’d have to sell anyone.”

Ogbene joined Rotherham from Brentford in 2019. He began his professional career in the League of Ireland, starring for Cork City and Limerick.

Warne added: “Of course I’d like to sign Chieo on a five-year deal, why wouldn’t I. But realistically, if he takes Portugal on, it makes it more difficult.”