Mahomes powers Chiefs over Commanders

PATRICK MAHOMES THREW for 299 yards and three touchdowns to spark the host Kansas City Chiefs over the Washington Commanders 28-7.

Despite being stopped on his first two drives by interceptions for the first time in his career, three-time Super Bowl winner Mahomes completed 25-of-34 passes and revived the Chiefs after being tied 7-7 at halftime.

“We just executed better,” said Mahomes of the second-half fightback. “They had more energy than we did starting the game off, their defense versus our offense.

“We just had way more energy in the second half. We executed at a higher level, didn’t turn the ball over and our defense held strong.”

Mahomes tosses his 3rd TD of the game!



WASvsKC on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/Xyxs7gaS7L — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

The Chiefs improved to 5-3, tying the Los Angeles Chargers for second in the AFC West division, while Washington slid to 3-5.

Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce, the fiance of singer Taylor Swift, on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:20 to play in the third quarter.

It was a club record-tying 83rd career touchdown for Kelce, who matched a mark set by running back Priest Holmes.

“That’s the true Chief of Chiefs,” Mahomes said of Kelce. “He’s the guy who was here before me, sets the culture. He’s the guy that is in the building early, is in the building late and is the leader of this team.

“To be able to get him that record, tying it, let’s go out there and break it now.”

Mahomes was intercepted to end his first two drives of a game for the first time in his career, Washington’s Bobby Wagner and Marshon Lattimore shutting down the Chiefs’ marches.

Kansas City’s defenders silenced the Washington attack early as well, forcing two turnovers on downs and another on Mike Danna’s interception.

Kareem Hunt’s one-yard touchdown run with 5:46 remaining in the second quarter gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

The Commanders, however, answered on an 11-yard Marcus Mariota touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with 58 seconds remaining in the quarter to pull level 7-7 at halftime.

Kansas City took the second-half kickoff and drove 80 yards in 4:48 as Mahomes flipped a two-yard touchdown pass to Hunt on fourth down and the Chiefs seized a 14-7 lead.

After the touchdown toss to Kelce, Mahomes threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice with 7:52 remaining.

– © AFP 2025