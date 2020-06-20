Gatland's Chiefs lose again as Kiwis enjoy another taste of big time rugby

Chiefs 12 Blues 24

THINGS SEEM TO be getting back to normal in New Zealand. Another big crowd – just a couple of thousand shy of capacity – turned up for the latest edition of the Rugby Aotearoa. And there was further evidence of the Blues’ getting back to where they believe they belong.

They were excellent here, scorers of the game’s only tries, scorers of twice as many points as their neighbouring Chiefs, who have not recovered from the disappointment of losing their opening game last weekend to a last minute drop-goal.

Now reeling from two defeats from two, they are already behind the eight ball and Warren Gatland’s team need a victory soon.

Not that the Blues care. Tries from Hoskins Sotutu and Mark Telea were complemented by eight points from Otere Black’s boot and a Beauden Barrett drop goal and penalty. In reply, all the Chiefs could offer was four penalties from Damian McKenzie.

Yet they started the brighter, their pack on top, a penalty from McKenzie giving them an 11th minute lead.

But their advantage didn’t last long. Within three minutes, Barrett kicked a penalty deep into Chiefs territory and from the resulting line-out, their pack bullied the Chiefs, Hoskins Sototu getting the try when he sneaked across the line. Black added the extras, the Blues had a 7-3 lead.

Within seven minutes that lead was cut to one – the Blues again penalised at the breakdown, McKenzie again scoring.

Warren Gatland before today's game. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

By half-time, it was 10-9, Black scoring adding a penalty to his earlier kick before McKenzie replied with his third kick just before the break.

The third quarter remained tight. Again penalties were exchanged, Black scoring on 52 minutes after another penalty was awarded at the breakdown, McKenzie replying to once again reduce the gap to one. Blues 13-12 Chiefs.

Damian McKenzie in action this morning. Source: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO

The final 12 minutes were when things fell apart for the Chiefs who were penalised for pulling the jumper down at the lineout, leading to Barrett getting his first penno of the day, and then, with 10 minutes left on the clock, Caleb Clarke’s break was supported by Tuipulotu. Eventually after a multi-phased attack, Telea crossed in the corner.

And that was that.

The Chiefs raised a late gallop. They risked everything in search of a try and a bonus point but the Blues defence was too good.

Last time these teams met - prior to the lockdown – the Chiefs beat the Blues 37-29 in Auckland. The world has since changed – in more ways than one.