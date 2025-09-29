Mahomes leads resurgent Chiefs in Ravens rout

PATRICK MAHOMES THREW for four touchdowns in a resurgent Kansas City Chiefs rout of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

A high-profile showdown between Chiefs quarterback Mahomes and Baltimore counterpart Lamar Jackson at Arrowhead Stadium ended in disappointment for the Ravens, who crashed to a 37-20 defeat.

The win was easily the best performance of the Chiefs misfiring campaign to date, with three-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes in sparkling form for a rampant Kansas City offense.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes' first 4-TD game since 2023 🙌



BALvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/pRYHsg0f2B — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Mahomes’s four-touchdown performance saw him become the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 250 passing touchdowns, reaching the milestone in his 116th contest. Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers had held the previous fastest mark, needing 121 games to reach 250.

The Chiefs victory saw them improve to 2-2 while the Ravens slipped to 1-3 for the season. Baltimore’s defeat was compounded by an injury to quarterback Jackson, who limped out of the game in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right hamstring strain.

Mahomes finished with 270 passing yards for four touchdowns with no interceptions, and was buoyed by the return from injury of wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who finished with 83 receiving yards.

“He makes those big plays happen,” Mahomes said of Worthy. “It opens up everybody else so super-excited about how we look. We’ve got some stuff to clean up — getting touchdowns instead of field goals, but it’s something to build on.”

The Indianapolis Colts also saw their unbeaten record end, losing 27-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in California. The Rams took the winning lead after quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 88-yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell. The Rams improved to 3-1 with the victory.

The Rams division rivals the San Francisco 49ers lost 26-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while in Las Vegas, the Raiders suffered a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Bears prevailed after blocking a last-gasp 54-yard field goal attempt to deny Las Vegas victory.

In the late game, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers swapped field goals in overtime before finishing a high-scoring tied game at 40-40. Brandon McManus’s 34-yard field goal in the final second of overtime secured a share of the spoils for Green Bay.

– © AFP 2025