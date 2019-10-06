This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leicester report racial abuse of Choudhury in wake of Salah tackle to police

Choudhury received racially abusive social media messages after the game at Anfield.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 3,729 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4839340
The midfielder's tackle on Salah late in Saturday's game at Anfield.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LEICESTER CITY HAVE asked police to investigate after Hamza Choudhury was targeted with racial abuse on social media.

Discriminatory comments about the midfielder were made online following Leicester’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Choudhury, 22, was involved in a controversial incident late in the match as he was booked for a lunging challenge on Mohamed Salah.

A Leicester spokesman said: “We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible.”

Choudhury replaced James Maddison when coming off the bench at Anfield before being shown a yellow card for his tackle on Salah.

Egypt international Salah limped out of the game in stoppage time, with Choudhury’s challenge leaving Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp unimpressed.

“He should know better,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “You cannot only go for the man [and receive] a yellow card.”

