Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder
Less than 3 months after leaving, Chris Wilder returns as Sheffield United manager

The Blades were hammered 5-0 at Ipswich on Friday to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point from five matches.
5.24pm, 15 Sep 2025

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP club Sheffield United on Monday appointed Chris Wilder for a third spell as manager after the sacking of Ruben Selles following a disastrous start to the season.

They were also dumped out of the League Cup by Birmingham.

Former Southampton and Reading manager Selles only replaced Chris Wilder in June, signing a three-year deal.

Wilder, 57, left Sheffield United after leading them to the Championship play-off final, where they came within minutes of booking an immediate return to the Premier League.

He has signed a contract until 2027 and will be in charge of Saturday’s match against Charlton Athletic in the second tier.

“Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion,” the club said in a statement.

“While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.

“Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters, and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.”

Wilder led Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2019 during his first spell as a manager at the club.

He subsequently managed Middlesbrough and Watford but returned to Bramall Lane in December 2023.

– © AFP 2025

