Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Christiano Ronaldo. Alamy Stock Photo
THE END IS COMING

Cristiano Ronaldo will ‘probably’ retire at Al Nassr ‘in two or three years’

The 39-year-old Portugal forward also spoke of hanging up his international boots, saying it will be “a very spontaneous decision” on his part.
11.55am, 27 Aug 2024
912
3

CHRISTIANO RONALDO HAS revealed he plans to end his career with current club Al Nassr – but probably not for another two or three years.

The Portugal superstar has dashed any hopes of a return to his first club Sporting Lisbon by confirming he plans to stay in Saudi Arabia until he retires.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr,” Ronaldo told Portuguese channel NOW.

“I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022 following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

The 39-year-old started all of Portugal’s matches at Euro 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing to France on penalties.

He intends to continue playing for his country, for now at least, and hopes to feature in the forthcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland.

“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one,” the former Real Madrid forward added.

“Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches.

“We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play.”

Ronaldo, currently on 898 career goals, also revealed he has no desire to go into management when he eventually hangs up his scoring boots.

“At the moment, I’m not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team,” he said.

“It doesn’t even cross my mind, I’ve never thought about it. I don’t see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie