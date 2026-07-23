Christos Tzolis completes move to Arsenal from Club Brugge

ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the £34 million (€40m) signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

The Greece international, 24, has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and arrives as a replacement for Leandro Trossard following his switch to Besiktas.

Tzolis’ move to the Emirates Stadium – Arsenal’s third permanent transfer of the summer – arrives 48 hours after the north Londoners missed out on Morgan Rogers who signed a £117m British-record fee with Chelsea, describing his new employers as the “biggest club in London”.

Advertisement

Tzolis scored 43 times in 108 appearances for Club Brugge, and lined up in the Belgians’ 3-0 Champions League defeat to Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Christos Tzolis 🙌 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2026

Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta said: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Christos Tzolis.

“Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line. He’s an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.

“Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he’s a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team.

“We’re confident Christos will make a significant contribution to our club, and we hope our supporters will enjoy watching him play in an Arsenal shirt. We look forward to sharing this exciting new chapter together.”

Tzolis played 14 Premier League games for Norwich during the 2021-22 campaign but did not find the back of the net. Loan periods with FC Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf followed before he made the move to Club Brugge in 2024.

Tzolis follows Piero Hincapie – who turned his temporary deal with Arsenal into a full-time switch – and goalkeeper Illan Meslier, a free signing from Leeds, as the Gunners’ third signing.

The announcement arrives as a boost of sorts for Arteta after defender William Saliba was this week ruled out for an “extensive period” with a back problem which curtailed his World Cup. The France international is set to miss the start of Arsenal’s Premier League defence.