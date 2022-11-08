'I'd rather get another five caps and a medal at the end of it than win 20 more caps'

IT IS 13 years since Cian Healy first sat in one of these press conferences, shy, unassuming and a bit overawed.

Brian O’Driscoll was on the stage beside him, Healy using words like ‘honour’ and ‘overwhelmed’ to describe that experience, almost as if he had imposter syndrome, wondering if he belonged in such a setting.

One hundred and nineteen caps later, he no longer harbours doubts. In fact, with just 14 caps separating him from O’Driscoll’s tally of 133 Ireland caps, he is within sight of becoming the most capped Ireland international of all-time.

When that scenario was presented to him today, he paused before answering it. And when he started to speak, you got a sense of why he’s still going at 35, even though he’s a support-act now, even though his body must be telling him that at some stage he should think about quitting.

“I could have 200 caps and no medals and I know where I’d be happier,” Healy said. “I’d take another five if I got some more silverware for it, instead of another 20. I think a cap number without reward is not so important.”

He spoke in similar tones when asked about Ireland’s world ranking, pointing out how he tends not to look at such lists, preferring instead to search for further improvements in his game, even if he is 35, even if he is a veteran of 119 internationals. “I don’t have a medal for a ranking,” was his blunt response to the emotions he gets from seeing Ireland’s name top of World Rugby’s ratings list.

This Ireland camp, he says, is one of the most enjoyable he has ever been in, and that comes down to Andy Farrell’s man-management. “He is very caring to all the lads, is very thoughtful about how the players feel and how the staff feel. We get that from him; we understand that.

“It is part and parcel of tying everyone in together.

“The set-up is cultured around people being themselves and allowed to express themselves, working unbelievably hard when we’re working and enjoying each other’s company when we’re off.

“What the coaches and staff have done is really good in the sense that it takes the anxieties out of unnecessary areas for us.

“People aren’t sitting in their room, worrying about things. We chat through everything, everything is an open forum. All of that sort of stuff just leads really well into people being comfortable and feeling like they’re a part of what’s gone on.”

What has gone on in specific terms across the last 18 months has been extraordinary.

From losing two on the spin at the start of the 2021 Six Nations, Ireland have lost just twice since, beating England twice, New Zealand three times out of four and now South Africa.

Thoughts are already turning to next year’s World Cup. Before that there is a Six Nations, of course, and it’s clear this squad have their eye on that – given how it is four years since Ireland last one a championship.

“We have a standard of what’s acceptable and what we want to achieve and go above and it’s not acceptable to let that slip,” said Healy.

“We need to respect our opposition and what they’re going to bring and by doing that we need to bring our A game and put out our best performance. With that mentality, you can use it across the board for whoever you play against.”

These days, of course, Healy tends to just play for small chunks of matches, Andrew Porter established as the No1, Healy as the finisher.

It’s clear he’s comfortable with that new role, as he spoke repeatedly today about helping team mates and being ready to come off the bench with a minute gone or a minute to go.

Tellingly, though, he finished with a strong point: “I have to drag the best out of myself and be in a position that if called upon, I’m there to do a job. The competition week in, week out, and pushing for the top spot, that is the fun part of it because if you lose that drive there’s no point in being in here.”