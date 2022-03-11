'Cian has an x-factor to his game too... He is a massive handful'

IRELAND WILL be without Andrew Porter tomorrow in Twickenham and it’s obvious that his explosive and skillful contributions will be missed.

However, Porter’s absence means a starting opportunity for 34-year-old Cian Healy, his first in almost exactly 12 months for Ireland.

The 114-times capped Leinster man has had to get accustomed to a bench role this season following Porter’s switch across to the loosehead side, but he still has plenty to offer Ireland.

Healy beat off the competition of Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne to start tomorrow opposite England tighthead Kyle Sinckler.

“Cian has obviously got experience and is champing at the bit for an opportunity, as is Killer,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell of that selection decision.

“We feel that the combination at set-piece time is pretty important. With Cian there, he’ll go hard and David will add impact when he comes on.”

These are interesting times in Healy’s career. He was Ireland’s undisputed first-choice loosehead for over a decade but has had to adapt.

Healy drops off his IRFU central contract at the end of this season, with Porter stepping up into that spot, but the veteran has signed on for two more years on a new Leinster deal. He is far from finished.

Advertisement

So while Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty is disappointed for Porter missing out, he’s excited for Healy to get back into the starting XV tomorrow and hopes he can show that there is still plenty of life in the old dog.

“We’re so lucky really, aren’t we?” said Fogarty.

“Andrew is transitioning or developing into an excellent loosehead and then we’ve got a guy with over 100 caps to come in because he’s not here. Andrew certainly brings his own pieces but Cian has an x-factor to his game too.

Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, and Cian Healy. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Cian is a massive handful, he has got a huge amount of experience in what he does at scrum time. He understands the challenge, he has been here before and done it a couple of times.

“He’s now in a part of his career where he’s really competing hard with the lads that you just mentioned, so there’s a competitive edge to what he’s doing at the moment which is really, really good for him.

“I’ve seen that during the week, he’s had a good week and I’m hoping we see that from him tomorrow – competitive, with all that experience that he’s got standing to him tomorrow, and we’ll see him deliver that with energy.

“Then Dessie, or Killer, off the bench has huge energy. Again, he’s incredibly experienced and we’ve got lots of experience there. I’m excited to see how he can add value and energy. The two of those guys are primed and looking forward to tomorrow.”

Healy makes up the starting front row with the ever-improving Dan Sheehan and the undoubtedly world-class Tadhg Furlong.

The front row is a six-man team these days, even if the likes of Porter and Furlong are capable of putting in lengthy shifts.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

That means Kilcoyne, sub hooker Rob Herring, and replacement tighthead Finlay Bealham must contribute strongly too.

England can replace their starting trio of Ellis Genge, Jamie George, and Sinckler with the impactful Joe Marler, Jamie Blamire, and Will Stuart, so the battle of the sub front rows could be important.

Furlong obviously hogs the headlines on the tighthead side, but Fogarty said he has been encouraged by the progress of 30-year-old Connacht man Bealham, who now has 21 caps to his name.

Finlay Bealham is Ireland's back-up tighthead. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Over the last 18 months or so, he has adjusted small parts of his game,” said Fogarty. “You see it in his carry – he’s nice and square how he carries. He’s always got a change-up and he’s got some impact.

“The same thing with his defence and tackle. They’re the things he has been asked for from the coaches and he’s delivered on them.

“For me, the scrum, for him to be a bit more compact so he can stay in the fight a bit longer. Again, he has made adjustments and that’s impressive to see.

“He didn’t double down on what he had been doing, he has made adjustments along the way, understands what the challenge is, understands what the coaches need.

“He has been really competitive during the week and I’m looking forward to seeing him off the bench because he can bring that impact and energy, perhaps we’ll need that.”