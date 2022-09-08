Membership : Access or Sign Up
Second place for brilliant Mageean behind Olympic champion in Diamond League 1,500m

The Portaferry star finished just behind the World and Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 7:48 PM
Ciara Mageean [file photo].
Image: Eric Lalmand
Image: Eric Lalmand

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS secured a brilliant second place in the 1,500m at tonight’s Diamond League event in Zurich, crossing the line just behind World and Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon in a stacked 1,500m final.

The Portaferry star produced yet another world class display to cross in 4.01.68, finishing ahead of a star-studded field.

Kipyegon of Kenya claimed the win in a time of 4:00.44, but it was Mageean who would lead home the remaining podium contenders, again racing tactically terrific before gritting it out coming into the final fifty meters to claim yet another historic result.

Freweyni Hailu finished 3rd in 4.01.73, while the silver and bronze medallists from the World 1,500m final earlier this year [Laura Muir and Gudaf Tsegay] were back in 5th and 6th, further illustrating the level of Mageean’s performance.

The result comes only 6-days on from her record breaking 1500m display in Brussels where the European silver medallist broke Sonia O’Sullivan’s long-standing Irish 1500m record with a breath-taking 3.56.63.

It completes a remarkable season for the City of Lisburn AC athlete which also included a Commonwealth Games silver medal earlier this summer.

