Frawley starts at 10 as Leinster name team for Ospreys trip

CIARÁN FRAWLEY HAS been named to start at out-half for Leinster in their URC trip to Ospreys on Friday evening (KO 7.35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

This will be Frawley’s first starting appearance in the 10 shirt since Leinster’s October meeting with Connacht. He also featured at 10 for Ireland off the bench during the November Internationals.

Luke McGrath will captain the side while Academy duo Charlie Tector and Hugh Cooney partner up in the centre.

Jamie Osborne has been named at full-back with Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien starting on the wings.

Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani retain their front-row places from last month’s win over DHL Stormers, with Gus McCarthy slotting in at hooker.

Diarmuid Mangan and Brian Deeny combine in the second row while James Culhane takes the number eight shirt with Scott Penny and Max Deegan out on the flanks.



Leinster Rugby XV v Ospreys

15. Jamie Osborne (56)

14. Tommy O’Brien (37)

13. Hugh Cooney (2)

12. Charlie Tector (14)

11. Jimmy O’Brien (91)

10. Ciarán Frawley (94)

9. Luke McGrath (223)



1. Jack Boyle (17)

2. Gus McCarthy (11)

3. Rabah Slimani (12)

4. Diarmuid Mangan (6)

5. Brian Deeny (31)

6. Max Deegan (124)

7. Scott Penny (78)

8. James Culhane (13)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (30)

17. Paddy McCarthy (5)

18. Rory McGuire (5)

19. RG Snyman (11)

20. Alex Soroka (11)

21. Fintan Gunne (9)

22. Ross Byrne (176)

23. Andrew Osborne (8)

Referee: Filipo Russo (FIR)