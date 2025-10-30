Ciarán Kilduff resigns as Dundalk manager as battle for control at club goes on

CIARÁN KILDUFF HAS tendered his resignation as Dundalk manager.

The 42 understands that he informed the club’s majority shareholder, John Temple, today.

As reported first by the Irish Examiner, the decision comes amid an ongoing crisis at Oriel Park after Waterford also made an approach to the 37-year-old to take charge last week.

Ciaran Kilduff (left) with majority shareholder John Temple. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Kilduff is now in line to take over at the RSC as they seek to avoid a place in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Advertisement

Despite guiding the Lilywhites back to the Premier Division, Kilduff had been unable to beginning planning for the 2026 as the club continues its licensing application with the FAI to take part in the top flight next season.

While a government grant of €450,000 will help towards pitch and floodlight upgrades, there is a shortfall in the region of €50,000 to ensure the works are completed.

This has led to Temple suggesting the possibility of playing games away from Oriel Park or at an earlier time of 5pm.

Kilduff’s decision comes a week after the minority owners wrote a letter to Temple and the FAI stressing they wanted him to relinquish his 65% stake or they would have no further involvement in the club going forward.

In an interview with The Town End Podcast yesterday, Temple revealed that a derisory offer to buy him out was made and even the FAI rejected its validity.

The Dundalk native explained how Chris Clinton, John Keenan and Kevin Brayton – three of the American-based investors – were not satisfied with his business plan for next season.

“If they have all this money, you can’t come out one arm as long as the other and say that these boys in America have millions behind them. That’s the rumours. There’s €2 million waiting to be invested. If they have that money then come now and buy me out,” Temple said.

“John Temple wants to stay in the club. But the last week has been very hard, not just for me but for my family. I’ve held my dignity.

“We’ve gone so far and done so well and now there’s consternation among some people in some quarters who are not happy. This could have been resolved through mediation. I have an email from Chris Clinton saying they are playing no further role and that they are withdrawing their support. That doesn’t mean that the business collapses.

“I still have the controlling share in this club and as long as that happens it’s business as usual.”

Temple had insisted that his relationship with Kilduff was strong and sought to reassure him that there was a future at the club.

However, he has decided that it lays elsewhere as the Dundalk saga rumbles on.