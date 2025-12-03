Offaly and Tullamore footballer Cillian Bourke makes AFL switch with Essendon

OFFALY AND TULLAMORE footballer Cillian Bourke has signed for AFL side Essendon on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old joins Essendon on a rookie contract having first visited Australia in September to participate in the AFL Draft Combine. He trained in Dublin throughout the year in anticipation of tryouts with clubs.

“It’s pretty special to be here, and I can’t wait to further experience the professional AFL life,” Bourke said.

“I first got involved in AFL around July last year. I was contacted to do a couple of sessions in Dublin with some boys who had links to Australia, and after some testing everything started to fall into place.

19-year-old Irish prospect Cillian Bourke has signed as a Category B Rookie for the next two seasons ⬇️https://t.co/vGFQPB0ptE — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) December 3, 2025

“It’s been great getting to know the boys and get stuck into main training. I’m an athletic player and can cover the field up and down, and I’ve got good leg speed and I back myself to be solid on both feet.

“I’m really looking forward to pushing forward and hopefully becoming one of the Ireland success stories.”

Matt Rosa, who oversees recruitment for Essendon, sees Bourke as a high potential player for the club.

“It’s awesome to be bringing Cillian aboard to kick off his career as an AFL player,” Rosa said.

“From his tryouts abroad and his efforts at the Combine this year, Cillian really stood out to our recruiting team as someone who could transition to footy well and provide a great point of difference for us.

“His speed, power and agility are obvious high-end traits, but his foot skills and the ability to read the Gaelic game as well as he does will give him a good base to work with.”