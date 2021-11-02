Irish striker Cillian Sheridan facing lengthy spell out after rupturing Achilles tendon

IRISH STRIKER CILLIAN Sheridan is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Cavan native was stretchered off in the second half of Dundee’s Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Dundee boss James McPake said he expected to lose the 32-year-old for a significant period afterwards: “He will go for a scan but it looked like a ruptured Achilles. It’s a sore one for him and the club because he was starting to look a threat.”

And Sheridan confirmed the setback on Twitter last night.

“Thanks for all the messages folks, ruptured my Achilles tendon (turns out isn’t a great thing to do). On a positive note though, once I come back I’m told it will be renamed the Acillians Tendon™,” he joked.

“I feel like an appropriate tribute would be on the 23rd minute everyone flicks a hair bobble on the pitch,” the Balieborough man added; a nod to fans fuming after he recently appeared to lose one mid-game and stopped to fix his hair.

Thanks for all the messages folks, ruptured my Achilles tendon (turns out isn't a great thing to do). On a positive note though, once I come back I'm told it will be renamed the Acillians Tendon ™ pic.twitter.com/vVzTqV9NTY — Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) November 1, 2021

Sheridan joined Dundee on a two-year deal in July, returning to Scotland’s top-tier after a colourful few years.

The well-travelled striker came through the ranks at Celtic and had a spell at Kilmarnock, departing in 2013. He also spent time on loan at Motherwell and St Johnstone.

He has since played in Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel — most recently on the books at Wisla Plock, while also lining out in Bulgaria in the past.

Sheridan is capped three times for the Republic of Ireland at senior level, lining out in 2010 friendlies against Paraguay, Algeria and Argentina.