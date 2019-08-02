Manchester City 'a little bit surprised' by Jurgen Klopp's transfer comments

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been left bemused after Jurgen Klopp claimed Liverpool do not inhabit the same transfer ‘fantasy land’ as the Premier League champions.

City’s chief operating officer, Omar Berrada, described the comments as “curious” after Klopp grouped them with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in terms of sustained squad investment.

“It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, Barcelona, City and PSG. You cannot compare that,” the German said earlier this week.

Liverpool have signed two teenagers — Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott — since winning the Champions League, while City broke their club record fee to secure midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

“We were a little bit surprised,” Berrada said. “Liverpool are a great sporting rival. I don’t know why they would make these comments. I don’t know why they would look at other clubs.

“It’s not frustration or anger, we just find it curious that they’d be highlighting our spending. We’re fine with their spending.

“The reality is that all the top clubs invest as they see fit. Saying us, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona always invest £200million is not correct. We don’t look at what others do.”

Liverpool themselves spent over £100m on Alisson, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri prior to the start of last season, which saw them finish as runners-up to City in the Premier League.

The clubs face each other in the Community Shield on Sunday.