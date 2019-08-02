This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 2 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City 'a little bit surprised' by Jurgen Klopp's transfer comments

The Liverpool boss said that City are in a transfer ‘fantasy land’ alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Aug 2019, 10:16 AM
49 minutes ago 2,499 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4750252
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Ian MacNicol
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Ian MacNicol

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been left bemused after Jurgen Klopp claimed Liverpool do not inhabit the same transfer ‘fantasy land’ as the Premier League champions.

City’s chief operating officer, Omar Berrada, described the comments as “curious” after Klopp grouped them with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in terms of sustained squad investment.

“It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, Barcelona, City and PSG. You cannot compare that,” the German said earlier this week.

Liverpool have signed two teenagers — Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott — since winning the Champions League, while City broke their club record fee to secure midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

“We were a little bit surprised,” Berrada said. “Liverpool are a great sporting rival. I don’t know why they would make these comments. I don’t know why they would look at other clubs.

“It’s not frustration or anger, we just find it curious that they’d be highlighting our spending. We’re fine with their spending.

“The reality is that all the top clubs invest as they see fit. Saying us, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona always invest £200million is not correct. We don’t look at what others do.”

Liverpool themselves spent over £100m on Alisson, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri prior to the start of last season, which saw them finish as runners-up to City in the Premier League.

The clubs face each other in the Community Shield on Sunday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie