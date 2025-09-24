CJ Fulton beconmes first Irish developed player to sign with an NBA team

THE PROSPECT OF the first-ever Irish-developed NBA player has become very real with CJ Fulton, formerly of Belfast Star, signing a contract with Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fulton had come to the attention of various franchises analytics teams during his college playing career with Charleston. He later performed strongly at the Summer League.

The nature of the deal may well be complicated though. Fulton is expected to be signed on an Exhibit 10 deal, a mechanism whereby organisations can spend time assessing the prospect before sending them to G-League affiliates. In this case, it would be Iowa Wolves.

Fulton had offers on the table from Europe, including Spain’s ACB league, which is widely held to be secondary only to the NBA. However, it appears he is willing to give himself the opportunity to break new ground.