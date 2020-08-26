This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've unfairly paid a price for playing it safe' with Covid, say Dublin club after decision not to reschedule fixture

Clanna Gael Fontenoy pulled out of a championship quarter-final tie after a Ballyboden St Enda’s player tested positive, and ‘Boden now progress.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 6:32 PM
53 minutes ago 1,370 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5187162
A general view of Covid-19 signage at a GAA pitch.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A general view of Covid-19 signage at a GAA pitch.
A general view of Covid-19 signage at a GAA pitch.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A DUBLIN CLUB has expressed its disappointment after the county board rejected their appeals for a fixture postponement due to Covid-19 concerns.

Clanna Gael Fontenoy hit out at the Dublin higher-ups, claiming their “players consider they’ve unfairly paid a price for playing it safe.”

The Ringsend outfit were meant to face Ballyboden St Enda’s in the Dublin Junior A hurling quarter-finals on Sunday, but asked for the game to be deferred to a later date due to Covid-19 concerns.

One of the Ballyboden players had tested positive for the virus days before the game, and as a statement from the club today reads: “Clanns were unable to fulfill the fixture on Sunday 23 August because of the understandable, genuine public health concerns of our players.”

The statement claims that Ballyboden were amenable to a deferral, though the Dublin county board was not. Clanns were deemed to have forfeited the game. 

“Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA Club (Clanns) are very disappointed at the decision of the Dublin County Board not to accede to our request to have the junior A hurling championship quarter-final game with Ballyboden St Endas deferred to a later date due to our Covid-19 related concerns,” it added.

“Given the particular circumstances of this case, including the short time frame for consideration, our players had real and understandable concerns for their safety and health and that of their families and communities,” Bernard Barron, Clanna Gael Fontenoy Chairman, said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As a result, we simply sought a deferral of the fixture to a later date to allow a longer period of time to elapse after the infected player’s last point of contact with his fellow Ballyboden players. This would have been in line with the deferral of matches involving other Dublin clubs due to Covid-19 concerns. 

“Our players daily face a level of Covid-19 related risk in the lives they lead and the work they do; and they knowingly accept a level of risk in order to continue playing the game of hurling.  They continuously balance their desire to play with that risk.

“However, their judgement, supported by the club, was that in this particular instance that level of risk should have been further ameliorated by deferring the fixture for a short period of time.  We believe this would have been in the interests not just of all players and team officials involved, but their wider contacts and communities.

“We very much regret that the Dublin County Board didn’t see things this way; and our players consider they’ve unfairly paid a price for playing it safe.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie