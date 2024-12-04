CLARE DUO SÍOFRA O’Connell and Aisling Reidy have become the latest ladies football player to make the move to Australia as they’ve signed for AFLW side Carlton.
The pair have both played together for the Doora-Barefield club and at third level for UL.
Head of AFLW Ash Naulty said the Club was excited to welcome the pair to Carlton.
“Síofra and Aisling have been impressive over their Gaelic season, and we think they will fit into the elite nature of our Club. Both work incredibly hard at their games,” Naulty said.
“Síofra is a fierce defender and an agile athlete. Her ability to be competitive in the air and at ground level, combined with her strength, acceleration and defensive awareness, is going to be a dangerous addition to our side.
“Aisling is a composed athlete and performs well in big moments. Her versatility on field and her ability to transition the ball from defence to attack and contribute to scoring opportunities we see transferring to many exciting moments for our Club.”
“We have seen so much growth with Dayna and Erone over their time spent at Carlton and we cannot wait for Síofra and Aisling to come and meet the Carlton faithful.”
Clare duo make the move to Australia to sign for Carlton
