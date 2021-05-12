BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 12 May 2021
Irish diver Clare Cryan finishes eighth at European Championships

The national senior record holder scored 234.30 points in the final of the 1m Springboard in Hungary.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 May 2021, 11:00 AM
Cryan in action at Budapest's Duna Arena.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

TEAM IRELAND’S CLARE Cryan has earned an eighth-place finish at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest. 

The Irish senior record holder in both 1m and 3m Springboard came into the event off the back of a disappointing FINA Diving World Cup earlier this month.

However, Cryan secured progression through the preliminary round of the 1m Sprinboard with a score of 241.60.

And the 28-year-old then racked up 234.30 points to finish eighth in Europe.

“It was great to get out and compete again this week and have a steady performance,” Cryan told Swim Ireland.

The arena has a great atmosphere even without the crowd, so walking out for that final with Europe’s best was really special.”

She is back in action in the 3m Springboard on Saturday, while Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing are up in the 10m Platform event on Thursday and Oliver Dingley competes in the 3m Springboard on Friday. 

