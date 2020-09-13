Big win in Clare as the Mills reach senior hurling final and Austin Stacks lift Kerry club football title

O’CALLAGHAN MILLS ARE a surprise presence in this year’s Clare senior hurling final after a brilliant win over recent winners Ballyea today while Austin Stacks celebrated Kerry club final glory.

The Clare decider will see title holders Sixmilebridge take on O’Callaghan Mills after the latter saw off 2016 and 2018 champions Ballyea by 2-17 to 1-17 in Cusack Park this afternoon.

It will be the first time in 27 years that O’Callaghan Mills feature in the final, they lost out to Sixmilebridge on that occasion when the pair met, and their last title was way back in 1937.

The winners got an early boost when Conor Henry netted but it was level 1-7 to 0-10 at the break. Then Ballyea pounced for a second-half goal from their star name Tony Kelly. They were in front 1-15 to 1-11 entering the final quarter and ahead 1-17 to 1-15 with two minutes left.

Then came the late drama as O’Callaghan Mills hit 1-2 in injury-time, the goal coming in between those two points from Colin Crehan, and Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland winning captain Pat Donnellan applied the finishing touch when firing over the insurance point.

Clare All-Ireland winner Pat Donnellan. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

In Kerry the senior football championships finalists are known after East Kerry and Mid Kerry triumphed this weekend but a couple of significant games took place today.



Austin Stacks won out after extra-time in the senior club final, 1-17 to 1-14 against Kenmare Shamrocks.

Templenoe are safe in the senior ranks for another year after running out comprehensive victors by 3-18 to 0-14 against Kilcummin.

Mountbellew-Moylough are back in the Galway senior football semi-finals while Tyrrellspass booked their spot in the Westmeath decider.

More to follow…

Results

Clare

SHC semi-final

O’Callaghan Mills 2-17 Ballyea 1-17

Kerry

SFC club final

Austin Stacks 1-17 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14

SFC relegation final

Templenoe 3-18 Kilcummin 0-14

Galway

SFC quarter-final

Mountbellew-Moylough 2-13 Killannin 1=5

Westmeath

SFC semi-final

Tyrrellspass 0-16 Athlone 0-13

