Cork striker on target as Glasgow City storm into Champions League last 16

Clare Shine was instrumental for the Scottish kingpins last night.

By Emma Duffy Friday 27 Sep 2019, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,073 Views No Comments
Clare Shine celebrates scoring last night.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

CORK STRIKER CLARE Shine was instrumental for Glasgow City FC last night as the Scottish side reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

24-year-old Shine scored and assisted in the 4-1 win over FC Chertanovo Moscow.

1-0 up on aggregate and welcoming their Russian opponents to Petershill Park, Glasgow had a rather shaky start, conceding with just three minutes on the clock.

But they responded almost immediately, Shine storming down the right wing and finding Hayley Lauder in the box who hit home accordingly.

Then in the 29th minute, Shine went from provider to scorer as she fired a loose ball into the roof of the net.

The former Cork City star continued to impress as Rachel McLauchan added a terrific effort into the top corner in the 66th minute while Lauder made it four for Glasgow — and two for herself — as the clock ran down. 

Although not included in new boss Vera Pauw’s first Ireland squad yesterday, Shine was called up for the first time since 2017 last month ahead of the Euro 2021 qualifying opener against Montenegro.

An injury saw her withdraw from caretaker manager Tom O’Connor’s side, however, a cruel blow considering the excellent form she has been in since  making the move back to Scotland after a two-year stint on home soil.

Shine re-signed for Glasgow in February, after spending the previous two seasons on home soil with Cork. Prior to that, she had an 18-month spell with the Scottish outfit, scoring 36 goals across 2015 and 2016.

glasgow-city-women-v-cheranovo-women-uefa-womens-champions-league-round-of-32-second-leg-petershill-park Goal-scorers: McLauchan, Lauder and Shine. Source: Jeff Holmes

Also a star at Raheny United in the past, Shine powered through the underage international ranks and made her senior debut in November 2015 under Sue Ronan. She was included in international friendly squads under Colin Bell, but did not feature.

One of the most exciting attacking talents in the country and also a talented camogie player, injury has often hampered her progress in the past but Shine is most definitely leading the way across the water.

Glasgow City’s bid for a 13th Scottish league title in-a-row is going to plan with 15 wins from 15 outings, 11 points clear of Hibernian and Celtic atop the table.

Elsewhere last night, Ireland captain Katie McCabe helped Arsenal through to the last 16 as they saw off Italian side Fiorentina. Louise Quinn missed out through injury.

Manchester City — who Irish duo Megan Campbell and Louise Quinn ply their trade with — have also progressed, with the draw for the round of 16 to be held on 30 September.

Emma Duffy
