Tipperary v Clare: Penalty pain, bad omens, and bouncebackability

BEFORE WE REFLECT on another All-Ireland title defence on the brink, the best place to start with Tipperary and Clare is surely Wednesday night.

Like their final-round contest with Waterford last year, the Premier will be playing for their championship lives with a handful of players who went to the well in a Munster U20 hurling final.

That game has since gone viral for Mark Sheedy’s winning penalty save, which featured as the number one moment of the day on ESPN’s flagship TV show, SportsCenter, in America.

It also left the Tipp players crestfallen with less than 72 hours to bounce back for a do-or-die clash with the Banner seniors.

Oisín O’Donoghue was the Blue and Gold goal-scoring hero coming off the bench last season.

In 2026, he’s not just nailed a starting spot; he’s been Tipp’s top performer. The Cashel King Cormacs talent led the way in defeat to Cork and was awarded man of the match in the Waterford draw.

He was captain of the U20s on Wednesday, but permitted to play just 15 minutes off the bench due to senior commitments. With extra-time, he ended up playing 35 and had a penalty saved in the shoot-out.

Stefan Tobin, who started against Cork and impressed off the bench in Waterford, carried a knock into this week, but came through the full 80 minutes on Wednesday. He scored 1-3 and buried his first penalty, but had the decisive sudden-death effort saved by Sheedy.

Stefan Tobin celebrates his goal against the Clare U20s on Wednesday. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Their U20 boss, Brendan Cummins, backed the senior pair to overcome their penalty disappointments in time for Saturday.

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“When you’re young fellas, all you want to do is play games,” said the five-time All-Star goalkeeper.

“If you’re 19 or 20 years of age, like Stefan and Oisín, and of course Jamie Ormond and Cathal O’Reilly are in there as well, you’ll play every day of the week with the atmosphere that you’re going into.

“Liam (Cahill) will mind the lads. They’ll be recovered and they’ll be 100% to play against Clare Saturday night.

“Oisín is an unbelievable athlete. Stefan was carrying a bit of a knock coming into the game, but he got through it fine.

Poor Stefan, I feel for him. He had the bravery to say, I’m hitting the next penalty. He’ll be fine. That’s what makes him a Tipperary senior hurler.”

Cahill hasn’t shied away from blooding young talents. Ormond, the brother of All-Star centre-forward Andrew, could be the latest bolter to make the grade.

The youngster wasn’t part of the panel earlier this year, but has been picked on the bench for the seniors this weekend. He scored 1-5 from play across 80 minutes on Wednesday and netted his penalty.

The Tipp seniors frequently referenced the example laid down to them by the county’s 2024 minor team in winning a 13-v-15 All-Ireland away to Kilkenny as an inspiration underlying their 2025 improvement. The momentum from such results can transfer up and down the food chain.

Incidentally, the Premier minors have mirrored the seniors’ up-and-down form lines. Every year the seniors have been eliminated early, the minors have won a Munster title. In 2022 and ‘24, they added All-Irelands.

The omens haven’t been good for the Tipp seniors in those even-numbered years. Since the round-robin was introduced in 2018, they have yet to defeat Cork at home or Waterford away. Those two records continue.

They have yet to beat Clare at home or Limerick away in the round-robin era. At least one – if not both – of those hoodoos must fall for the All-Ireland champions to extend their title defence.

If Tipp lose against Clare at Semple Stadium, their title defence will be hanging by a thread. That thread is Waterford stunning Limerick on Sunday. Failing that, the Premier would be knocked out.

Niall O'Farrell in action against Dublin during the Division 1B league final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

A draw against Clare would at least keep them alive, but a win is what they really need.

Last year, Tipp averaged over two goals per game. This year, they have two goals in two games.

In their six-match winning streak to All-Ireland glory, they capped their opponents’ white flag totals at 21 in five out of six games. In the past six matches across league and championship, they’ve averaged almost 28 points against per game.

Clare might not be in top form, but they still know how to run up a score.

Brian Lohan has tweaked the positions of his forward line in an unchanged team from the heavy defeat to Limerick. But it’s in defence where they need to shape up after leaking 4-21 and 2-30 in their opening two defeats.

Conor Cleary was withdrawn early against Limerick. Clare can’t afford a repeat of the four first-half goals they leaked in Ennis last summer in his absence.

Niall O’Farrell has had to learn the centre-back role in a pressure cooker. Tracking Andrew Ormond and Jake Morris’s darting runs from puck-outs is a key brief to stop Tipp.

Could David McInerney, who hasn’t played more than a half of hurling this season, see extended game time on Saturday?

Most of Clare’s threats are well established. Unlike last year’s three-point defeat to Tipp, Shane O’Donnell will be there from the start. Diarmuid Stritch’s pace is another major weapon for when the game opens up.

The Tipp team features 13 of last year’s All-Ireland-winning 15. With a three-week break, Cahill will hope to have rediscovered the spark that ignited their All-Ireland charge.