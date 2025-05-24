Galway overcome Dublin, Clare battle past Wexford in All-Ireland camogie championship

GALWAY, CORK, KILKENNY and Clare all picked up victories in the first round of games in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship this afternoon, with the two western counties going well to come through tough contests in front of their home supporters.

Galway opened their championship campaign with a 0-15 to 1-6 victory over Dublin at a rain soaked Kenny Park in Athenry. The visitors made a strong start with a goal after 10 minutes from Aisling Gannon, while points from Sinéad Wylde and Aisling Maher (free) had the visitors 1-2 to 0-2 ahead after 18 minutes, threatening an upset win for the Dubs against last year’s All-Ireland finalists.

Galway leaned heavily on the expertise of team captain Carrie Dolan and her dead ball skills in the first half as she was the only scorer for the Tribeswomen in that opening 30 minutes, registering four frees, one 45 and two from play, while points from Wylde and Grace O’Shea scores left the sides level at half time, 0-7 to 1-4.

Galway proved too strong in the second half, outscoring the visitors by 0-8 to 0-2 in what were incredibly difficult conditions for the teams to show their quality.

Dolan added four from placed balls while Sabina Rabbitte, Mairéad Dillon, Caoimhe Kelly and Niamh Mallon also chipped in. Two Aisling Maher frees were all that Dublin could add to their tally in the second half as the home side ran out winners.

The other Group Two fixture saw Kilkenny record a 3-26 to 0-9 win over Derry in Owenbeg, with the Cats in complete control throughout.

Kilkenny led by 0-9 to 0-2 and already had six different scorers on the board when Katie Nolan fired their first goal of the afternoon after 16 minutes. The visitors led by 1-15 to 0-3 at the interval with Sarah Barcoe picking off three from play. Orlaith Hull tallied all three of Derry’s scores from frees during the first half.

The half-time interval didn’t change the flow of the game as Kilkenny picked up from where they left off in the second period, with Sophie Holden and Steffi Fitzgerald adding goals. Derry got second half points through Sinéad and Áine McGill, but the Ulster side were left in no doubt as to the task on their hands if they are to rebuild their championship in advance of another fiercely tough test against Galway next Saturday.

Kilkenny will go back home and play host to Waterford next weekend, with Dublin on a bye before taking on the Cats in round three.

In Cusack Park in Ennis, the home side overcame Wexford on a 0-15 to 1-9 scoreline. A tough and competitive game saw Clare take a 0-10 to 1-5 lead into the interval before the scores became even harder to come by in the second half. Ziyan Spillane struck five first half points for the Banner (three frees) while Róisín Begley landed three from play.

Joanne Dillon struck four placed balls for Wexford at the other end while the highlight reels will be dominated by a superb goal from Wexford’s Anais Curran, a brilliant shot to the top right-hand corner.

The second half was equally competitive, but Clare shaded the scoring with Ellen Casey tallying two vital scores. Dillon added two at the other end, bringing her personal tally to 0-6 for the afternoon, but it wasn’t enough as Wexford couldn’t find a way to engineer the second goal they badly needed.

There was no surprise in Páirc Uí Rinn were reigning champions Cork recorded a facile victory over Limerick. Ger Manley’s charges ran out 6-25 to 0-5 winners over the Treaty county, who now face into a crucial battle with Wexford next weekend in Rathkeale.

First half goals from Amy O’Connor, Katrina Mackey, and Orlaith Cahalane saw the Leesiders lead by 3-12 to 0-1 at half time. Limerick’s sole scoring coming from a Caoimhe Costelloe free.

It didn’t get much better for Limerick in the second half, with Cork adding goals through Cahalane, and two from Clodagh Finn, while they also racked up another 13 points for good measure.

O’Connor (1-7), Cahalane (2-3), Finn (2-3) and Mackey (1-4) all had productive afternoons in front of the posts for the Rebels, with Laura Southern hitting two point from play for Limerick to go with Costelloe’s three frees. Cork will travel to Tipperary next weekend, with Clare resting up in this group.