Six a-piece from All-Ireland club finalists Sarsfields and Slaughtneil as Team of the Year announced

ALL-IRELAND CLUB FINALISTS Sarsfields of Galway and Derry’s Slaughtneil dominate the 2019/2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Team of the Year with six players from each featuring.

Siobhán McGrath (14) and five of her Sarsfields team-mates have been selected. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Munster and Clare kingpins Scariff-Ogonelloe saw two winners, while a Dublin and St Vincent’s star completes the line-up.

Sarsfields were dramatic winners in the Croke Park national showpiece last month after Siobhán McGrath’s late goal. The last-gasp victory ended Ulster champions Slaughtneil’s four-in-a-row bid.

McGrath is named at full-forward in the Team of the Year, while she also landed the Provincial Player of the Year award for Connacht. Slaughtneil’s Aoife Ní Chaiside won the Ulster equivalent, St Vincent’s dual star Niamh Hetherton took the Leinster prize and Mairéad Scanlan of Scariff-Ogonelloe was recognised in Munster.

The four successful players are now in the running for the prestigious overall Player of the Year Award, which will be announced on Friday.

All chosen from the Team of the Year, 19-year-old McGrath is joined by her older sisters Niamh and Orlaith within. Laura Glynn is named between the posts, while Laura Ward takes the full-back position and Maria Cooney — Player of the Match in the final — is named at centre-half back.

From Derry giants Slaughtneil, Ní Chaiside Céat McEldowney, Shannon Graham, Siobhán Bradley, Tina Bradley and Louise Dougan are all included.

Then it’s Scariff-Ogonelloe duo Scanlan and Susan Vaughan, and Leinster champion Hetherton who complete the team.

Team of the Year

1. Laura Glynn – Sarsfields (Galway)

2. Céat McEldowney – Slaughtneil (Derry)

3. Laura Ward – Sarsfields (Galway)

4.. Susan Vaughan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare)

5. Aoife Ní Chaiside – Slaughtneil (Derry)

6. Maria Cooney – Sarsfields (Galway)

7. Shannon Graham – Slaughtneil (Derry)

8. Mairéad Scanlan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare)

9. Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway)

10. Siobhán Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry)

11. Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway)

12. Tina Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry)

13. Louise Dougan – Slaughtneil (Derry)

14. Siobhán McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway)

15. Niamh Hetherton – St. Vincents (Dublin)

Provincial Player of the Year winners and overall Player of the Year nominees

Siobhán McGrath – Sarsfields (Connacht)

Niamh Hetherton – St. Vincents (Leinster)

Mairéad Scanlan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Munster)

Aoife Ní Chaiside – Slaughtneil (Ulster)

The current Covid-19 emergency obviously prevents the holding of a ceremony to celebrate the announcement, but the Camogie Association and AIB made an effort to acknowledge the selected players for their outstanding performances throughout the season.

Shannon Graham and Siobhán McGrath. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We are delighted to be able to recognise these players for their hard work, commitment and talent,” Camogie Association president Kathleen Woods, said.

“The 2019/20 season required countless hours of training, traveling and facing tough competition which culminated in a dramatic senior final which ultimately saw Sarsfields of Galway prevail. We are delighted to recognise these players for their dedication to the sport, and the level of passion they’ve shown over the past few months.”

All 15 players will be awarded with hand crafted trophies created by renowned sculptor Jarlath Daly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!